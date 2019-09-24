Loveland Innovations Streamlines Solar Installs With Automated Surveying Tools and Full Plan Sets as a Service

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loveland Innovations today announced a new solar planning service to help augment its powerful site surveying platform, IMGING®.

Surveyors who use the IMGING platform for site surveys can now order full plan sets, including engineering and electrical stamps from Loveland Innovations. Plan sets will be delivered following an IMGING survey, within 48 hours of ordering them.

"One of the biggest bottlenecks for some solar companies is designing plans and getting them approved," says Jim Loveland, CEO and Founder of Loveland Innovations. "We developed IMGING to make site surveys more efficient and to help save time on the design side. Now, our new plans as a service offering helps customers automate solar designs completely. After a quick survey with our platform, solar companies can quickly order plan sets and move to installation—it's an incredibly efficient way to get precise survey data and plan sets."

The IMGING platform uses patented flight capabilities to automatically capture aerial data, such as roof and horizon imagery. The patented 360-degree horizon scan meets the criteria for notice to proceed from national solar providers. With a smart device, surveyors can document things like attics and service panels and organize them in the IMGING app. After landing, designers anywhere have full cloud access to ultra-high-res imagery, horizon data, measurements, and exportable 3D models. The data users gather can be used by a customer's own in-house designers or by Loveland Innovations, who can deliver approved plan sets within 48 hours.

IMGING is available as a standalone Apple® iOS app used alongside a DJI™ Phantom™ 4 Pro or DJI Mavic™ 2 Pro or as a complete, ready-to-fly site surveying kit ordered directly from Loveland Innovations. Each IMGING kit includes access to training for FAA certifications as well as drone hardware, accessories, and app access.

Loveland Innovations is attending the Solar Power International Conference from Sept. 23-26 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attendees can visit the Loveland Innovations team at booth 3617.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is a team of makers, mavericks, and maniacs building leaner, meaner ways to turn roof and property data into clarity and action. No corporate nonsense, just get-it-done attitude. They make it easy for anyone to digitize a property or structure, then explore, measure, and analyze it with artificial intelligence. www.lovelandinnovations.com

