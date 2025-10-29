Love.Life Unveils Enhanced Wellness Offerings and Simplified Memberships for One-Year Anniversary

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Love.Life, the one-stop holistic health and wellness destination co-created by visionary Whole Foods Market Co-Founder, John Mackey, announces enhanced programming and a refreshed, simplified membership model.

The three new Optimize membership tiers and the standalone Fitness + Recovery option will better serve a broader audience looking to feel and perform their best:

Optimize Platinum : This premium membership offers white-glove personalization, unlimited training, access to a physician-led team of 20+ experts, and deeper diagnostics such as Prenuvo Full Body MRI and other advanced assessments.





: This premium membership offers white-glove personalization, unlimited training, access to a physician-led team of 20+ experts, and deeper diagnostics such as Prenuvo Full Body MRI and other advanced assessments. Optimize Gold : This medical, fitness, and recovery membership offers personalized, integrated care from a team of experts, diagnostics and assessments, 1:1 physician and acute care visits, and unlimited fitness and recovery access, and much more.





: This medical, fitness, and recovery membership offers personalized, integrated care from a team of experts, diagnostics and assessments, 1:1 physician and acute care visits, and unlimited fitness and recovery access, and much more. Optimize Silver : This medical-only membership offers advanced testing, a personalized health plan, precision medical care, and monthly access to fitness and recovery amenities.





: This medical-only membership offers advanced testing, a personalized health plan, precision medical care, and monthly access to fitness and recovery amenities. Fitness + Recovery: This membership is perfect for those seeking peak performance and advanced recovery. They can enjoy unlimited access to the state-of-the-art fitness and recovery center with sauna and ice bath, as well as indoor pickleball courts.

Love.Life members can now deepen their personalized experiences with gut and oral microbiome testing by Viome, spiritual and emotional health programming, dedicated accountability coaches, and fitness tech upgrades. The company also introduced its Bone Density Training Program to both members and the public. This efficient, science-backed program combines 10 minutes on the bioDensity training machine with a 20-minute PowerPlate session to optimize bone and joint health.

"Love.Life is bringing a fresh alternative to healthcare and wellness to the South Bay," said Michael Robertson, Regional President of Love.Life. "One year in, our mission remains the same: to make world-class health and wellness approachable, personalized, and inspiring. These updated memberships reflect the diverse ways our community wants to engage – whether through advanced medical care, performance and recovery, or a fully integrated lifestyle approach."

All members and the public have access to the Café + Wellness Bar, offering a nutrient-dense menu crafted by chefs and dietitians featuring no artificial ingredients or seed oils, ingredient transparency, and macronutrient details. The Love.Life Spa is also open to the public with services including facials, massage, and Eastern medicine treatments like cupping, Reiki, and acupuncture.

To learn more about the new member offerings or to book a visit, please visit https://love.life/. For future updates, health optimization news, and community events, follow @theofficiallove.life on Instagram.

About Love.Life

Located in El Segundo, Love.Life is the only one-stop holistic health and wellness destination and community that offers functional medical care, precision wellness therapies, cutting-edge fitness, and nourishing food under one roof.

Co-Founded by visionary and Whole Foods Market Co-Founder John Mackey, Love.Life reimagines the future of healthcare and bridges the gaps in today's fragmented healthcare system. The 45,000-square-foot wellness destination has industry-leading expert practitioners that reflect the "best of" Eastern and Western modalities, wellness breakthroughs, and emerging science.

