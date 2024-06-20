Lovelytics Wins Databricks Partner of the Year Award for Emerging Business

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelytics, a leading consultancy of innovative data and AI solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Databricks Emerging Partner of the Year award. This recognition underscores their commitment to leveraging Databricks' cutting-edge platform to drive digital transformation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.

The Databricks Partner of the Year award honors companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and dedication in implementing Databricks solutions. Lovelytics has been recognized for its innovative approach to solving complex business challenges and its ability to harness the full potential of Databricks' powerful data and AI capabilities.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award from Databricks," said Scott Love, CEO and Founder of Lovelytics. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to helping our clients succeed through data-driven solutions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Databricks and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of data analytics and artificial intelligence."

Lovelytics has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver impactful, data-driven solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions and drive growth. By leveraging Databricks' advanced platform, Lovelytics has helped clients across various industries unlock the value of their data, streamline operations, and achieve their strategic objectives.

The Databricks Emerging Partner of the Year award is a significant milestone for Lovelytics and reinforces its position as a trusted leader in the data analytics and AI ecosystem. This accolade motivates the team to continue innovating and delivering top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients.

