LovelyWholesale Spring Collections

LovelyWholesale has always put customer satisfaction in the first place since day one. Before this upcoming spring collection, a thorough analysis was conducted by analyzing current fashion trends as well as gathering needs and preferences from thousands of customers. Therefore, LovelyWholesale has placed its focus on two-piece skirt sets, print dresses, plus-size high stretchy jeans, and graphic tees. In terms of style, LovelyWholesale not only offers items in basic colors, but also tie-dye, graphic, and floral style prints to convey the idea that "spring is in the air".

As one of the most popular items at LovelyWholesale, print T-shirts will be presented in better qualities but at more affordable prices. Bringing both trendy and affordable products to customers has always been LovelyWholesale's goal. So, new arrivals of T-shirts will have more print styles, and the price will range from $5 to $8.



After launching spring collections, LovelyWholesale will soon bring brand new "Music Festival Themed Collections".

