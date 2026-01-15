LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovense made a notable impact at CES 2026, demonstrating its commitment to redefining the intimacy technology landscape. As a leader in the sex tech industry, Lovense is at the forefront of normalizing discussions around intimacy and technology, challenging mainstream perceptions and paving the way for a more open dialogue.

At this year's CES, Lovense received significant recognition and positive feedback from both attendees and media representatives. The company is proud to have achieved certification in the realm of innovation, positioning itself as a key player in defining new trends in intimacy technology.

Lovense's innovations were highlighted across various prominent media outlets, showcasing the company's vision to bring intimacy technology to the forefront of societal norms. CNET remarked that Lovense's product "is less a sex device and more a form of companionship," emphasizing the evolving landscape of intimate interaction technologies.

Engadget highlighted that Lovense's latest technology "helps users build a deeper bond" by adapting to their needs over time, reflecting a transformative approach to engagement. This development aims to enhance user connections significantly, fostering a more personalized experience.

In addition, Reviewed announced its CES 2026 Awards, acknowledging impactful contributions to the tech industry. They recognized numerous products for their innovative advancements, reinforcing the idea that Lovense is contributing to a thoughtful evolution in how we engage with technology.

The positive reception at CES demonstrates Lovense's commitment to advancing intimacy technology, moving beyond traditional boundaries, and normalizing discussions around sexual health and technology. As Lovense continues to pave the way in this vital industry, it invites everyone to join in this transformative conversation.

