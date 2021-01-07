Lovepop Announces Appointment of Company's First Chief Merchandising Officer

"Ted is an inspirational and thoughtful leader who will accelerate Lovepop's growth in the retail space and beyond," said Lovepop Co-Founder and CEO Wombi Rose. "As a seasoned merchant focused first on understanding the customer, Ted will enable our team to continue blending art and science to create magical new ways for our passionate customers to share love."

With more than 25 years of retail and merchandising experience, Ted was most recently a merchandising executive at Target Corporation. During his 17-year tenure at Target, he was responsible for merchandising across a wide array of categories, as well as the advancement of the company's merchandising operating practices, insights capabilities, and technologies to improve the speed and quality of decision-making.

"I'm over the moon to be joining Lovepop," said Ted Smetana. "At the deepest level, I am motivated by the company's mission to build and enhance human connections. I am blown away by the product, energized by the phenomenal talent, and bullish about the opportunities that stand before us. I am thrilled to be boarding the Lovepop rocketship."

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments with an art meets engineering approach to designing magical gifts. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit lovepop.com .

SOURCE Lovepop

Related Links

http://lovepop.com

