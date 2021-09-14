Lovepop Announces International Distribution of 3D Cards and Gifts

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop, leading designer of beautiful pop-up cards and gifts, is on a mission to create one billion magical moments across the globe. Charging towards this goal, the brand announced today an exclusive distribution partnership with HVM Heaven Sales and Marketing Gmbh (HVM) to serve customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH region) for the first time.

With thousands of unique designs, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the boundaries of the imagination and develop creative, meaningful, and fun ways for people to share love.

Soon customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will have access to Lovepop's collection of 3D cards and gifts.

"We have built a brand and suite of products that appeals to all people, no matter their language or location," says John Wise, Co-Founder and President at Lovepop. "With an impressive industry background and passion for creating a better, brighter world, HVM will be an invaluable partner in launching our international distribution efforts in the DACH region. We are beyond excited to take this next step towards becoming a global brand."

Beginning fall 2021, customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will have access to Lovepop's collection of 3D cards and gifts for every occasion through a dedicated website (www.lovepop.de), equipped with pricing, customer support, and shipping options all localized for the DACH region. Retail distribution is anticipated in early 2022.

"When we first spotted the Lovepop store in New York's Hudson Yards, we were immediately blown away," says Oliver Kalkreuter, CEO at HVM. "We are impressed, not only by the great design and creativity with which the cards are made, but also by the feeling of love and community that the brand embodies. We are thrilled to be joining the Lovepop family and to distribute these wonderful cards and gifts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland."

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments. Founded by naval engineers, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the bounds of the imagination and create magical cards and gifts that bring people together. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit lovepop.com.

SOURCE Lovepop