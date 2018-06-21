Lovepop Announces Jurassic World™ Collection

"The Lovepop design team is thrilled to reimagine the most memorable dinosaurs from this iconic film franchise," says Lovepop co-founder and CEO Wombi Rose. "These designs will be loved by those movie fans who have been following the Jurassic World franchise for the last twenty-five years as well as new dinosaur-loving fans. We can't wait for fans to interact with dinosaurs in a completely new way and to see the details in person—the collection is spectacular!"

Jurassic World T.rex

The mighty Jurassic World T.rex comes to life in 3D form letting out a threatening "roar," while a volcano erupts in the background.

Jurassic World Raptor Blue

Owen Grady's fiercely loyal companion stands atop an overturned 4x4 in the overgrown verdure of Isla Nublar. This lab-created dinosaur with characteristics of iguana, birds of prey, and monitor lizard DNA strands, is amongst the most dangerous of the Jurassic World creatures, but also one of the most beloved characters.

Jurassic World Pteranodon

The impressive, winged creature stands guard atop the iconic gates to the prehistoric theme park, vivid yellow eyes flashing and alert. The development of the Jurassic World Pteranodon was truly a team effort, with multiple designers tweaking Lovepop's unique Dragon Fold technique to move in reverse—allowing the wings to span wide from behind as the creature prepares to take flight.

With the latest installment of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roaring into theaters on June 22, 2018, Lovepop's designs are inspired the thrill, wonder and adventure of this beloved film franchise. The officially licensed collection will be available for purchase on Lovepop.com and at Lovepop's proprietary kiosk locations in New York and Boston. Additional photos and samples available upon request.

Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create 1 billion magical moments. Co-founders Wombi Rose and John Wise are trained shipbuilders who apply the sliceform structure used in ship design to the ancient art of kirigami in a technique they call SlicegamiTM. Imagination meets engineering, and the result is stunning, intricate paper art. Lovepop earned an investment from Kevin O'Leary on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2015, is a winner of Inc. Magazine's 2017 Design Awards for Category Reinvention, and has been named one of Boston's "On Fire" start-ups for three years running. With hundreds of 3D designs, there's a Lovepop for every person in your life.

Visit lovepop.com, and follow the company on Facebook @lovepopcards & Instagram and Twitter (@lovepop).

Media contact: Kate Burke, kate@lovepopcards.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lovepop-announces-jurassic-world-collection-300669852.html

SOURCE Lovepop

Related Links

http://Lovepop.com

