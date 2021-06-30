Lovepop Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop, leading designer of magical pop-up cards and gifts, announces today the appointment of Lisa Scopa as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 13, 2021.

With more than 25 years of experience in financial planning, treasury, corporate development, retail operations, and international markets, Lisa has a proven track record of driving results for major organizations including Cengage, Staples, and IBM.

"Lovepop has experienced record-setting growth in the past year as we build toward our goal of becoming the global household brand for making every occasion magical," said John Wise, Co-Founder and President of Lovepop. "As we invest our sizable balance sheet into new opportunities to expand our product line, technologies, channels, and geographies, Lisa will be a forward-thinking business partner leading Lovepop's continued growth and value creation."

As a member of Lovepop's executive team, Lisa will oversee the company's finance, people, and legal functions.

"I'm thrilled to join Lovepop during a time of significant opportunity for the company," said Lisa Scopa. "I'm excited to be working with such a talented and highly-motivated team committed to reinventing the gifting and greeting card industry. I look forward to driving meaningful growth as we march towards our mission of creating one billion magical moments for Lovepop customers."

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments. Founded by naval architects, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the bounds of the imagination and create magical cards and gifts that bring people together. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit lovepop.com .

