Lovepop Launches New Interactive Line of Cards and Toys for Kids

"Lovepop first came to life with an imagination meets engineering approach to designing incredible paper art," said Wombi Rose, Lovepop Co-Founder and CEO. "Now, we're excited to use that technique to introduce a magical line of children's products with the same creativity and intricacy our customers have come to expect."

With many parents seeking new, fun ways to entertain their children, Lovepop Play launches with Playpop Explorers™️ and Playpop Cards™️ just in time for the busiest birthday season, which is July through September according to nationwide birth data1. These innovations make it easy to celebrate birthdays with engaging cards and toys that are perfect for continued time spent at home.

Playpop Explorers ($8 per pouch): Playpop Explorers are collectible 3D paper pals that pop up and fold flat, making them ideal for gifting and on-the-go fun. The inaugural Cheer Squad Collection is made up of 18 Explorers available in pouches of three. Scan the QR codes on the bottom of each Explorer to learn about their stories and discover even more magic online.

Playpop Cards ($7 per card): Celebrate milestones with magical cards designed just for kids. With nine different designs available at launch, each Playpop Card comes with a fun fact and stencil sheet, instantly transforming it into an interactive activity. Explore digital experiences, printable downloads, and more by scanning the QR code printed on the back of each card.

Playpop Explorers and Playpop Cards are available for purchase on Lovepop.com and at select retail locations nationwide. New designs will be added to the Lovepop Play line throughout the year. Discover the magic at lovepop.com/play.

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments with an imagination meets engineering approach to designing incredible paper art. Lovepop creates beautiful paper pop-up cards, stationery, decor, and gifts that make it easy to connect with loved ones in meaningful and memorable ways.

1 U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (1994-2003); U.S. Social Security Administration (2004-2014) — via FiveThirthyEight

SOURCE Lovepop

Related Links

https://www.lovepopcards.com

