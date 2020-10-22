Lover, the Sexual Wellness App, Can Help 92% of Women Who Have Difficulty Reaching Orgasm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sexual wellness app Lover , has announced a series of educational courses within the app have been shown to help 92% of women who struggle to reach orgasm.1 Additionally over 70% of women who report low sexual desire notice an uptick in their libido after using the exercises and content in the app. Lover's featured exercises, courses and expert advice have been compiled based on years of scientific research in the field of sexual health, and help people address their sexual issues and get more of the sexual fulfillment they want.

Screenshot of Lover App Course within the Lover App

Lover was developed by clinical psychologist Dr. Britney Blair and her team of sexual health experts, with the goal of serving as an on-demand sex therapist and platform for sexual wellness. The app helps people discreetly and confidently learn about sex, address possible problems in their relationships and their sexual lives, and have better sex. When people sign up for the Lover app, the app conducts a comprehensive evaluation to assess their issues, questions, and possible problems, and then recommends expert advice and personalized exercises that can be done alone or with a partner.

The content in Lover is especially helpful for women who have concerns related to their sexual health, such as low sexual desire and difficulty reaching orgasm. Clinical studies have found that 10% of women have never had an orgasm in their lives,2 and only 15-20% of women experience orgasm during sexual intercourse.3 Courses within the app that address pre-orgasmia include "Orgasm 101," " Climaxing Consistently ," "Orgasms with a Partner" and "Driving Up Desire." Since Lover's launch in February, over 160,000 people have downloaded the app.

"Women deserve to experience sexual pleasure as part of a fulfilled and healthy life, and a big part of the solution is to help women understand the many ways they can experience pleasure and then prioritize their experience of sexual encounters," said Dr. Britney Blair, Chief Science Officer of Lover. "Generations of Americans have received inadequate sexual education and have been bombarded with misleading and harmful messages from the media and in society about what 'good sex' really is. As a result, millions of women rarely or never have an orgasm."

"There are tens of millions of women in the U.S. who have never had an orgasm or who are almost always left feeling unfulfilled by their sexual encounters," said Dr. Blair. "Based on the results we've seen from our app's user base, we believe that 92% of these women who struggle to experience orgasm could be helped by using the Lover app."

The Lover app is available on the App Store . More information is available at www.Lover.io

ABOUT LOVER

Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Jas Bagniewski and Nick Pendle along with Dr. Britney Blair, Lover is the leading personalized, science-based app for addressing your sexual concerns, increasing your pleasure and improving your skills in bed. It provides audio and video content, plus practical exercises, games and sexual profiles, all designed to improve your sex life. Lover has raised $5M in seed funding led by Lerer Hippeau. Additional investors include Sean Rad, co-founder of Tinder; Manta Ray Ventures; Global Founders Capital; Fabrice Grinda; and Jose Marin.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

[email protected]

+1-213-200-9638

SOURCE Lover

Related Links

http://www.lover.io/

