Loverboy Announces Chainwide Expansion into Total Wine & More Stores

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loverboy – the fast-growing maker of premium sparkling hard teas, spritzes and canned cocktails – announced today the start of a chainwide expansion at Total Wine & More stores, marking the brand's first national deal with a brick-and-mortar retailer for its entire product portfolio. Loverboy's rapid expansion follows its groundbreaking success launching its sparkling hard teas at traditional retail, followed by its exclusively e-commerce introduction of its spritzes and martinis, which were immediately embraced by the brand's passionate, discerning fan base across 44 states.

Loverboy Now Available At Total Wine

While Loverboy's sparkling hard teas were already available in Total Wine & More stores, beginning this month, fans will also start to see Loverboy spritzes and canned cocktails on shelves at select Total Wine & More stores, giving consumers who appreciate cleaner ingredients and more sophisticated flavor profiles in their canned adult beverages a way to shop the entire product portfolio all in one place. It marks the first time that the brand's spritzes and martinis will be available at traditional retail.

"Our expanded relationship with Total Wine & More is an important milestone for Loverboy. It is yet more proof positive of our vision for our brand and the category we are helping redefine," said Kyle Cooke, founder and CEO of Loverboy. "We launched with one product in one state, and it's been our mission since day one to make it easier for fans across the country to find Loverboy wherever they shop, whether that's in store or online. Total Wine & More is an industry bellwether and one of the nation's premier destinations for alcohol. Their faith in what our brand will deliver speaks volumes."

A New Look

Products now rolling into Total Wine & More are sporting a can't-miss new look that will eventually find its way onto the entire Loverboy portfolio. A bolder, vertical, 3-D-esque logo — still in its iconic typeface — was designed to make the brand pop even louder on retail shelves. Loverboy partnered with Thirst , a best-in-class design agency with deep alcohol industry experience, to help with the design.

"We've grown tremendously as a brand, and it was time for a bolder look that better suited our full range of hard teas, spritzes and canned cocktails – in other words, who Loverboy is today and will be tomorrow. We know our fans are going to be just as excited about our new look as we are," said Amanda Batula, creative director at Loverboy who spearheaded the refresh.

To start, the spritzes and canned cocktails will be available in the refreshed packaging in 220 Total Wine & More stores across 22 states to coincide with fall resets. By the end of the year, fans will be able to purchase the entire Loverboy portfolio in all 237 Total Wine & More stores nationwide. By 2023, Loverboy sparkling hard teas will also be available in the new packaging.

The original logo and packaging will be phased out over the course of the next few months, as products that are already with retailers are sold. Old can or new, fans will be enjoying the same recipes and fresh products.

All Loverboy beverages are 100 calories or less, gluten-free and made with zero added sugar. To find Loverboy near you, visit: www.drinkloverboy.com or follow @drinkloverboy on Instagram.

About Loverboy

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand that continues to trailblaze new standards when it comes to the ready-to-drink beverage category. Best known for its sparkling hard teas, spritzes and martini canned cocktails, Loverboy's beverages are all gluten-free and made with pure, high-quality ingredients, including organic brewed tea, Monk Fruit and zero added sugar. Loverboy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing alcohol brands and fifth fastest growing CPG brands in the U.S. It was co-founded by Kyle Cooke + Amanda Batula, who gave fans an inside look into the brand's development while starring on Bravo's "Summer House." Loverboy is the only RTD beverage brand that has its own unique line of exclusive merch ranging from t-shirts, hoodies and sunglasses that sellout within minutes of each drop. Its spritz and martini canned cocktails are available in 44 states for direct purchase on Loverboy.com and in Total Wine & More stores nationwide, while its sparkling hard teas are sold at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine & More and Whole Foods.

