Loverboy Appoints Two Industry Veterans to Newly Created Leadership Posts: SVP of Sales and SVP of Commercial Strategy

Derek Hahm, former Craft Brew Alliance Chief Commerce Officer, to lead sales, informed by deep experience with A-B network

Todd Anderson, former Senior Leader at Mark Anthony Brands and Lone River Ranch Water, to head commercial marketing

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loverboy , the fast-growing maker of premium canned cocktails, sparkling hard teas and spritzes, today announced the appointment of two new senior level executives with deep expertise and demonstrated track records of success in the beer and ready to drink adult beverage (RTD) categories. Derek Hahm has been hired as Senior Vice President of Sales, while Todd Anderson has been named Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy. Both are new posts at Loverboy, signaling expectations for ongoing accelerated growth and a disciplined approach to building for the long-term.

Hahm brings more than two decades of experience in the craft beer industry, primarily at the Craft Brew Alliance, where he led national sales operations and helped fortify its partnership with Anheuser-Busch. At Loverboy, Hahm will manage the brand's national sales team and oversee key distributor and retailer relationships, helping grow Loverboy's shelf and floor space across its national retail footprint.

Anderson's experience includes over 20 years working with flavor-driven beverages across Mark Anthony Brands Inc. and Lone River (Diageo), launching and scaling brands in the U.S. and Canada, including White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Cayman Jack, Lone River Ranch Water, and more. With the Lone River acquisition by Diageo, he focused on the strategic expansion and overall integration, and has extensive experience working with Molson Coors' distribution network. Anderson will oversee Loverboy's commercial marketing and go-to-market strategy across wholesale and retail.

Hahm and Anderson join Loverboy at a pivotal time of growth, marked by expansion in new and legacy retailers, a well-received, portfolio-wide packaging refresh, and flavor and format innovation for its sparkling hard teas and canned cocktails.

"Our aggressive growth plans call for strong leadership from seasoned pros who know how this business works but aren't afraid to challenge the status quo. Both Derek and Todd have that in spades," said Loverboy Founder and CEO Kyle Cooke. "Their complementary experience with major retailers and distributor networks, shared belief in our brand, and track record of building enterprises for the long-term ideally qualify them to help lead Loverboy into its next phase, and beyond."

"I wanted to join a brand I believed in, and Loverboy has long been on my radar. It has an incredibly strong foundation – passionate fans, great wholesale and national account partners, a hands-on founder, a talented, high-octane team – and most importantly, an amazing product that stands out on shelf and on palates. I look forward to helping take it all to the next level," said Hahm.

Hahm said that he sees a big opportunity in growing Loverboy's presence beyond the cold box and beer aisles, making it easier for the brand's ultra-strong female fan base to discover it in store. "The DTC data Loverboy generates tells this story, and now it's time for our trade partners to understand and benefit from it," Hahm said.

"The Loverboy team has done a tremendous job launching and building the brand. Now is the time to sharpen its focus by scaling nationally, and growing sustainably," said Anderson. "It's about taking Loverboy to a new level, increasing its awareness and equity with consumers, and expanding the way we communicate, position and price across innovation and existing products will be vital moving forward."

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand that continues to trailblaze new standards when it comes to the ready-to-drink beverage category. Best known for its sparkling hard teas, spritzes and martini canned cocktails, Loverboy's beverages are all gluten-free and made with pure, high-quality ingredients, including organic brewed tea, Monk Fruit and zero added sugar. Loverboy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing alcohol brands and fifth fastest growing CPG brands in the U.S. It was co-founded by Kyle Cooke + Amanda Batula, who gave fans an inside look into the brand's development while starring on Bravo's "Summer House." Loverboy is the only RTD beverage brand that has its own unique line of exclusive merch ranging from t-shirts, hoodies and sunglasses that sellout within minutes of each drop. Its spritz and martini canned cocktails are available in 44 states for direct purchase on Loverboy.com and in Total Wine & More stores nationwide, while its sparkling hard teas are sold at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine & More and Whole Foods.

