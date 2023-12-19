The premium RTD brand is giving fans a new, better-for-you way to enjoy two of its best-selling tea flavors, Lemon Iced Tea and White Tea Peach, without the alcohol

First 50 people to order win an invite to a virtual happy hour with Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loverboy , the pioneer and innovation leader in premium sparkling hard teas, spritzes and canned cocktails, is ringing in 2024 with non-alcoholic versions of two of its original, top-rated sparking tea flavors. Non-Alcoholic White Tea Peach and Non-Alcoholic Lemon Iced Tea – full-flavor, made with zero sugar and super low in calories and carbs – are now available to order on DrinkLoverboy.com.

Loverboy Debuts First Zero-Sugar, Full-Flavor Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Teas: Non-Alcoholic White Tea Peach and Non-Alcoholic Lemon Iced Tea

Loverboy leaned into its two original, fan-favorite flavors for its first non-alcoholic teas to give its millions of fans a taste-alike, alcohol-free, better-for-you-ingredients option that doesn't skimp on flavor or sparkle. Both made with organic brewed tea, White Tea Peach and Lemon Iced Tea each weigh in at a skimpy 10 calories per can.

"Our new Non-Alcoholic White Tea Peach and Non-Alcoholic Lemon Iced Tea flavors are made for people who like to keep the party going…in moderation...and maintain a healthy lifestyle," says Kyle Cooke, Loverboy's CEO and founder. "While top non-alcoholic beers clock in upwards of 12g of carbs and 50 calories per can, and RTD mocktails regularly exceed 8g of sugar per can, we're staying true to the Loverboy taste our fans love with clean ingredients, no sugar and minimal carbs."

With the new line comes the return of an old friend, Carl Radke, to serve as Loverboy Advisor. Radke, who leads a sober and wellness-focused lifestyle, will provide strategic counsel and promotional support to show how Loverboy Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Teas can fit into a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle. He was integral to the development of Loverboy's first non-alcoholic products.

"It's great to be back in the fold, and to be involved with superior products that support sober lifestyles and my own healthy living journey," said Radke. "Whether you're sober curious, just want to cut back or choose to abstain from alcohol, non-alcoholic beverages shouldn't derail a healthy lifestyle by replacing alcohol with sugar carbs and calories just to ramp up taste."

As an exclusive offer for fans eager for a first taste, the first 50 people to buy a pack of Loverboy Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Tea will be invited to join a virtual happy hour with Kyle and Carl in Dry January.

Both Loverboy Non-Alcoholic White Tea Peach and Non-Alcoholic Lemon Iced Tea are now available in 12-packs for $32.99 only on DrinkLoverboy.com. Look out for additional retail availability in the spring. For more information on Loverboy, visit https://drinkloverboy.com/collections/non-alcoholic and follow @DrinkLoverboy on Instagram.

About Loverboy

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand innovator that continues to trailblaze new standards in the ready-to-drink adult beverage category. Its ultra-premium, flavor-forward sparkling hard teas, spritzes and cocktails set the bar in RTD — all are made with pure, high-quality ingredients, no or low sugar, and serve up never-been-done-before flavors and firsts-of-its-kind to appeal to today's more discerning consumer. Co-founded by Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, who gave fans an inside look into the brand's development while starring on Bravo's hit TV show, "Summer House," Loverboy quickly became one of the nation's fastest-growing alcohol brands and fifth-fastest-growing CPG brands, with a fanbase of more than 1.5MM across shared platforms. Loverboy is available nationally at Kroger, Whole Foods, Total Wine & More. Plus, you can shop exclusive Loverboy drinks and merchandise online at drinkloverboy.com or get Loverboy delivered in one hour or less via delivery services such as GoPuff, Drizly and Instacart.

SOURCE Loverboy