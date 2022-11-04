Loverboy Names Three Cheers PR as Agency of Record

Trailblazing premium ready-to-drink alcohol and lifestyle brand brings NYC-based agency onboard to fuel ongoing growth of hard sparkling teas, spritzes and cocktails

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loverboy has named Three Cheers PR as its agency of record, tapping the adult beverage-focused agency's deep industry expertise, consumer insights and lifestyle marketing experience to support the fast-rising alcohol brand's ongoing development and expansion.

Loverboy Sparkling Hard Teas

Loverboy is among the alcohol industry's fastest growing, most innovative brands, with an ever-widening line of ready-to drink sparkling hard teas, spritzes and cocktails, all made with premium ingredients, all gluten free and under 100 calories. Co-founded in 2018 by Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula of "Summer House" and "Winter House" fame on Bravo, the brand last month announced its full line's nationwide availability at Total Wine & More. It marked the first time Loverboy spritzes and cocktails became available at traditional retail, after finding fast success exclusively online. Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods, Meijer, GoPuff and Total Wine are among Loverboy retailers.

"Plain and simple, Three Cheers gets Loverboy. They understand the industry, our category, our consumer and the media they follow from A to Z. They move thoughtfully but fast – very fast – and they stay ahead of us," said Cooke, Loverboy's CEO. "This is a big moment for our brand. Loverboy's retail footprint is growing, our flavor innovation is moving at light speed, and we are rolling out an evolved, more confident brand look. It couldn't be a better time to partner with Three Cheers."

New York City-based Three Cheers, a wholly owned subsidiary of 360PR+, is supporting Loverboy's new look and feel, the rollout of new formats and flavors like Half & Half (half tea, half lemonade), Mango Pear, Pineapple Hibiscus and Black Cherry Vanilla hard sparkling teas, supporting partnerships with other like-minded brands and developing campaigns that will reach and excite new and old fans alike.

"We couldn't ask for a better partnership. Loverboy is building a brand to last and stays true to it at every turn, which isn't easy in a category that shape shifts almost every day," said Rob Bratskeir, Three Cheers' General Manager. "It's energizing to become part of their team and contribute what we know about reaching adult beverage consumers, distributors and retailers, and influencing them for the long term."

Three Cheers' work for Loverboy spans earned media, event marketing, digital analytics and fully integrated campaign development and rollout.

About Three Cheers

New York-based Three Cheers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston-based 360PR+, an award-winning independent communications agency. Three Cheers stands apart in its in-depth understanding of the three three-tier system that governs alcohol marketing and sales in the US, paired with insights into the lifestyle and cultural forces that influence today's beverage alcohol consumers. The agency's services span media relations, social media, influencer marketing, content creation, event marketing and industry thought leadership.

SOURCE Three Cheers PR