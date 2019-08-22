Love's 20th annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign to take place Aug. 26 - Sept. 30

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 20th year, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, the nation's industry-leading travel stop network, is raising money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country. The campaign runs from Aug. 26 – Sept. 30 at every Love's location. Store employees will sell Miracle Balloons for $1, $5 or $20 and hold events to raise money for sick and injured children in their communities.

"Now more than ever, in our twentieth year of this campaign, we are excited and committed to helping these amazing kids that live in the same communities that our employees live and work," said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love's. "The Children's Miracle Network does such impactful, life-saving work and we couldn't be more honored to help this great organization."

This year, Love's hopes to raise more than $3.64 million through its 20th annual campaign. In addition to in-store balloon purchases, customers can also round-up their change to the nearest dollar and participate in local events like golf tournaments, 5K runs and more. Since beginning its partnership in 1999, Love's has raised more than $28 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Love's will show additional support for CMN Hospitals on Sept. 29 - 30 for National Coffee Day. Customers can purchase a large (24 oz.) coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1 with all proceeds going to CMN Hospitals.

"Love's dedication to helping sick and injured kids in our communities for the past 20 years is inspiring," said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "We are so grateful to Love's customers and employees for bringing healing and hope to children and their families when they need it the most."

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to sick and injured kids across North America. Donations stay local to fund hospitals in each community. Of the 170 CMN Hospitals throughout the country, 107 benefit from Love's annual campaign.

Visit loves.com to learn more about the CMN Hospitals partnership.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 490 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

SOURCE Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

