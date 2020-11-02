Loves Furniture & Mattresses Announces Grand Opening Of New Headquarters In Warren

"We are incredibly proud to establish our headquarters in Warren and bring more than 500 jobs to the local community," said Damiani. "This new corporate campus, including our distribution center, will centralize business operations and allow us to enhance customer service and expedite delivery times. We look forward to a bright future in Warren for decades to come."

Loves will bring more than 500 jobs to Warren along with strategic partners across the Warren store, distribution center and headquarters. The massive complex includes 5.7 million cubic feet of storage space and over 1 million sq ft of space across the corporate campus. More than $150 million in product will flow through the distribution center in the next 12 months.

Loves stores, including the new Warren location, carry an incredible selection of well-known brands, including Tempurpedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Lane, Bassett, Flexsteel, Jonathan Lewis and Bernhardt, as well as exclusive brands only available at Loves.

The Loves experience is rooted in clear and simple pricing so customers can easily shop in alignment with their budget, style and fashion for every price point and features a seamless process to shop online, in-store or both. Customers have the option to choose how they want to shop – either independently or with the assistance of an experienced Loves Home and Sleep Specialist.

Loves continues to actively hire for positions throughout Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For a complete listing of all open positions, visit https://bit.ly/WorkAtLoves .

Loves Furniture & Mattresses is a neighborhood furniture store that combines a personalized shopping experience with a wide variety of products that appeal to every budget. Loves has created a new experience from the ground up that brings together a large selection of quality, stylish products, Home and Sleep specialists and an easy shopping experience to help customers love the hunt in finding perfect pieces for their home. For more information, please visit www.lovesfurniture.com , or find us on Facebook @LovesFurnitureStores, Twitter @Loves_furniture, Instagram @LovesFurnitureStores and Pinterest @lovesfurniturestores.

