Loves Furniture & Mattresses Announces Grand Opening of Pittsburgh, McMurray Locations

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loves Furniture & Mattresses, a new home furnishings retailer, announced today the grand opening of their new Pittsburgh and McMurray locations with more stores to open in the coming weeks, including in Mt. Pleasant. The stores will feature an array of home furnishings, including mattresses, sofas, loveseats, dining furniture and more. Loves CEO Matt Damiani made the announcement at an opening ceremony today.

"We created Loves because we think everyone deserves to love where they live," said Damiani. "We saw a better way to build a furniture buying experience – one that is personalized and designed to encourage exploration, imagination and discovery of the perfect pieces to help create memories at home that last."

The stores will carry an incredible selection of well-known brands, including Tempurpedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Lane, Bassett, Flexsteel, Jonathan Lewis and Bernhardt, as well as exclusive brands only available at Loves.

The Loves experience is rooted in clear and simple pricing so customers can easily shop in alignment with their budget, style and fashion for every price point, and features a seamless process to shop online, in-store or both.

Customers will have the option to choose how they want to shop – either independently, or with the assistance of Loves Home and Sleep Specialists who have exceptional expertise and training to provide support in-person or online. By-appointment shopping offers personalized service without pressure.

The Loves Treasures area inside each store will feature affordable accessories. From wall décor to decorative accessories, this space will rotate seasonally so customers can discover treasures that perfectly complement their homes.

Loves also announced a partnership with former Pittsburgh Steelers player Jerome Bettis' The Bus Stops Here Foundation, an organization working to give students the opportunity to continue learning and expanding their depth of knowledge during the pandemic. Loves will donate $5,000 to Bus Stops Here Foundation and a portion of sales from the grand opening weekend of their Pittsburgh location, Sept. 24 - 27.

"We're so thankful for the support of our friends at Loves, especially since the pandemic has forced students, teachers, and schools to pivot education to a remote environment," said Beth Vietmeier, Executive Director, Bus Stops Here Foundation. "Loves' support will help us make significant strides in eliminating the vast discrepancies in technology between under-resourced versus affluent schools. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

Loves will hire nearly 1,000 associates to support 31 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

About Loves Furniture & Mattresses

Loves Furniture & Mattresses is a neighborhood furniture store that combines a personalized shopping experience with a wide variety of products that appeal to every budget. Loves has created a new experience from the ground up that brings together a large selection of quality, stylish products, Home and Sleep specialists and an easy shopping experience to help customers love the hunt in finding perfect pieces for their home. For more information, please visit www.lovesfurniture.com, or find us on Facebook @LovesFurnitureStores, Twitter @Loves_furniture, Instagram @LovesFurnitureStores and Pinterest @lovesfurniturestores.

