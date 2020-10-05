Loves Furniture & Mattresses Doubles Store Footprint Across Midwest, Opens 16 Stores in 30 Days

"We've built an exceptional team that has worked relentlessly to grow Loves from 8 to 16 stores in just 30 days. We are continuing to recruit and grow our team as we plan to open 31 stores across Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania," said Damiani. "By continuing to expand our retail presence, we are giving more customers access to our modern shopping experience and helping them love where they live."

The stores carry an incredible selection of well-known brands, including Tempurpedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Lane, Bassett, Flexsteel, Jonathan Lewis and Bernhardt, as well as exclusive brands only available at Loves.

The Loves experience is rooted in clear and simple pricing so customers can easily shop in alignment with their budget, style and fashion for every price point, and features a seamless process to shop online, in-store or both.

Customers have the option to choose how they want to shop – either independently, or with the assistance of Loves Home and Sleep Specialists who have exceptional expertise and training to provide support in-person or online. By-appointment shopping offers personalized service without pressure.

The Loves Treasures area inside each store features affordable accessories. From wall décor to decorative accessories, the space rotates seasonally so customers can discover treasures that perfectly complement their homes.

Loves continues to actively hire to support 31 planned locations in the areas of customer service, digital and IT, finance, marketing, merchandising, corporate operations, store leadership, store operations and store sales. All interested candidates are encouraged to apply to be part of a fast-growing furniture brand and play a role in shaping the future of individual store locations and the overall company.

"We are building a totally new customer experience rooted in personalized service. We are looking for great talent, at all levels, to join us on this journey," said Damiani. "Our team members will have the opportunity to help customers build homes and spaces they love in a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive."

For a complete listing of all open positions, visit https://bit.ly/WorkAtLoves . For more information about Loves Furniture & Mattresses, visit www.lovesfurniture.com .

New Loves Furniture & Mattresses Stores in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania:

Michigan:

Ann Arbor , 425 E. Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

, 425 E. Eisenhower Pkwy, 48108 Battle Creek : 6100 B Drive N, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Drive N, 49014 Canton , 41661 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

, 41661 Ford Road, 48187 Howell , 4101 E Grand River Ave., Howell, MI 48843

, 4101 E Grand River Ave., 48843 Livonia , 29905 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152

29905 7 Mile Rd, 48152 Port Huron , 1234 32nd Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

, 1234 32nd Street, 48060 Portage ( Kalamazoo ), 550 Ring Road, Portage, MI 49024

550 Ring Road, 49024 Royal Oak , 32301 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073

, 32301 Woodward Ave, 48073 Saginaw , 2660 Tittabawassee Rd, Saginaw, MI 48604

, 2660 Tittabawassee Rd, 48604 Shelby Township (Lakeside Mall) , 14055 Hall Road, Shelby Township, MI 48315

, 14055 Hall Road, 48315 Taylor , 22035 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

, 22035 Eureka Rd, 48180 Waterford , 5053 Dixie Hwy, Waterford, MI 48329

Pennsylvania:

McMurray , 3664 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317

, 3664 Washington Rd, 15317 Mt. Pleasant , 600 West Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666

, 600 West Main Street, 15666 Pittsburgh , 400 Chauvet Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15275

Ohio:

Toledo , 1301 E Mall Dr, Holland, OH 43528

About Loves Furniture & Mattresses

Loves Furniture & Mattresses is a neighborhood furniture store that combines a personalized shopping experience with a wide variety of products that appeal to every budget. Loves has created a new experience from the ground up that brings together a large selection of quality, stylish products, Home and Sleep specialists and an easy shopping experience to help customers love the hunt in finding perfect pieces for their home. For more information, please visit www.lovesfurniture.com, or find us on Facebook @LovesFurnitureStores, Twitter @Loves_furniture, Instagram @LovesFurnitureStores and Pinterest @lovesfurniturestores.

