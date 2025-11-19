Love's names TRG as strategic creative and media agency of record

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Love's Travel Stops has named TRG as its strategic agency of record responsible for creative, media and brand strategy beginning in January 2026.

"Love's looks forward to working with TRG to support our journey to build a marketing growth engine and evolve our already great brand into an iconic one that is virtually synonymous with the travel stop category," said Patrick McLean, chief marketing officer at Love's. "Throughout our agency search process, we met with exceptionally smart and dedicated agency teams and were impressed by the quality of thinking, creativity and talent across the board. Ultimately, TRG stood above the rest through their sharp strategic insights into our brand and our customers. TRG has worked with and helped build many iconic brands over the course of their history, and we cannot wait to see the impact they have on Love's."

This year, Love's delivered on its commitment to elevating the brand and customer experience. In May, the company hired McLean as the company's first-ever CMO, and in October launched Love's Media Group, a first-of-its-kind retail media network targeting professional drivers and travelers across America's highways. Selecting a creative and marketing agency of record further underscores the company's commitment to aligning its marketing efforts to drive customer acquisition and retention while continuing to enhance the overall customer experience.

"Our new partnership with Love's is hugely meaningful to us," said Pete Lempert, CEO at TRG. "Love's is an American brand familiar to travelers across the nation. This is a dream opportunity for TRG to help propel the Love's brand to even greater heights. We felt an immediate chemistry with the Love's team, we are inspired by their energy, and we can't wait to get started."

Love's began the creative and marketing agency search process in summer 2025 and retained the services of Joanne Davis Consulting, New York City, to manage the selection process. Aside from some smaller agencies assisting with project-based work, this will be Love's first strategic agency partnership.

About Love's

Love's has been fueling customers' journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 666 locations in 42 states. Love's continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to the communities Love's serves and maintaining an inclusive workplace are hallmarks of the company's award-winning culture. To find out more about Love's, follow it on social or apply for a job, click here.

About TRG

Founded in 1976, TRG has a five-decade winning streak of building iconic brands. Orkin. Motel 6. Chick-fil-A. Ram. Charles Schwab. The Home Depot. Our greatest successes are tied to some of America's most memorable stories, while our own story is one of results, respect and award-winning work. We consider ourselves more than marketers – we're in the memory-making business. More than activations and ads, more than media plans, TRG creates long-lasting memories in the minds of consumers that, overnight and over time, move markets. Fiercely independent since our founding, we push ourselves daily, bravely and freely without distant boards or outside agendas. Find or follow the agency @TRG or @TRGCreativity.

