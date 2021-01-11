Love's New Normal: Zulily Shows What Is Top of Mind for Moms - "Me Time" Is The Most Desired Gift for Valentine's Day

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roses and chocolates might be traded in for a bath bomb and Vitamin-C serum this Valentine's Day. A new survey from online retailer Zulily, reveals how couples are expressing and feeling the love in new ways amid the pandemic.

It's no surprise, since 55 percent of moms say they've spent too much time with their partner in the last year, that moms are looking for the gift of "me time" this Valentine's Day. But, they are also seeing hearts in new moments at home with their significant other. Moments and simple gestures like trivia nights, making the bed and even co-producing videos for TikTok have emerged as new signs of love amid the pandemic. Moms also rank date night (59 percent), individual passions (55 percent), shared interests (56 percent) and "me time" (49 percent) as all important to a successful relationship.

"We know that moms are the heroes of their homes. And, this year the 'new normal' has been working virtually, co-teaching their kids, pet wrangling, and trying to be one's best self, all under the same roof with their partner for nearly an entire year. In a year where balancing life's demands has become even more challenging, we've sought to understand how moms have adapted and what's driving the way they celebrate and express love," said Megan Marshall, Zulily's director of brand marketing. "What we learned is that while moms may want a little more time to themselves to unwind, they also want to make the time with their partners more meaningful. Finding joy in the moment, whether it's with a significant other, their children, or other women in their lives, is something worth celebrating this Valentine's Day."

Top findings from Zulily's new nationwide survey of moms include:

Moms want the gift of "me time" this Valentine's Day

Moms need a reboot and are looking to their partners for the gift of self-care and time to reenergize.

Fifty-two percent of moms say they are more likely to ask for "me time" for a holiday or birthday during the pandemic.

Fifty-seven percent of moms say they have proactively scheduled "me time" in their calendar or phone to make sure they take it.

Moms would make some serious trades for more "me time," with one-third of respondents saying they would give up their cell phone for a month and nearly the same number (32 percent) saying they'd give up all their PTO for a weekend to themselves.

When it comes to what would help them take more "me time," 46 percent of moms say more help at home and 42 percent say more time in a day.

Putting the "quality" back in "quality time"

Moms also want more true quality time with their partner, but the definition of quality time looks a little different in light of the pandemic.

Seventy percent of respondents say they crave more quality time with their partner in light of COVID-19's impact on their relationship.

quality time with their partner in light of COVID-19's impact on their relationship. But the definition of "quality time" has changed – 92 percent of moms say they consider "quality time" to include being in the same room but doing separate activities.

The New Love Languages

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, moms want to feel the love in new ways. Thirty-five percent of moms say their love language has changed since the start of the pandemic, with five new languages discovered:

Laughs Through Likes: Sharing memes (27 percent) and sending and co-creating TikTok videos (26 percent) have become a way for couples to find humor in the everyday. Heroic Homemaking: Having partners do household chores (45 percent), organize the closet (16 percent), stock the fridge (11 percent) and make the bed (19 percent) represent more than just help at home, they're signals of love. Gamifying Togetherness: Playing video games (28 percent), watching sports (26 percent), playing board games (26 percent) and trivia (16 percent) keeps couples entertained while closer together. Meal Prep Magic: With 36 percent of couples saying "cooking a meal" is a new love language discovered, food has become a way to all hearts. Sweatpant Sweethearts: Date nights at home (25 percent) and lounging around doing separate things in the same room (41 percent) have become ways couples cherish their time together while safe at home.

At the same time, some old love languages are here to stay:

When it comes to words of affirmation, "you are beautiful" ranked as the top words moms would like to hear from their partners amid a year spent in sweats and top knots.

Forty-three percent crave more physical touch compared to before the pandemic, with hugs and handholding (56 percent) ranking as the top touches moms crave more now.

To help celebrate this new normal of love, Zulily's "Guide to Love's New Normal" features more insights, tips and gift giving inspiration for the women in your life this Valentine's Day. To learn more, visit The Find by Zulily.

Methodology

Survey conducted by OnePoll for Zulily with a sample of 1,006 U.S. mothers with children under 18 in December 2020.

