Love's Travel Stops improves customer experience with quicker checkout

Ingenico Group 's Lane/8000 smart terminals are being installed at Love's across the country, the nation's industry-leading travel stop network announced Wednesday. Love's is the first travel stop network with the new technology. When the solution is combined with Love's credit-processing software, transaction time is cut in half. Other features include an extra-large multimedia touchscreen for an improved experience, increased security technology and additional ways to pay including contactless and with mobile wallets.

"This enhanced customer experience is part of our commitment to provide the cleanest, fastest and friendliest service on the highway," said Ginny Webb, Love's chief information officer and vice president of technology. "Time is money for professional drivers, so the quicker we can get them back on the road, the better off they'll be."

Love's estimates that customers will save 50,000 hours in 2020 with the new technology. Every store will have the new smart terminals by April.

"Enhancing the customer experience to provide a faster, more secure checkout should be a top priority for any merchant, and Love's is leading the way for the travel stop industry," said Skip Hinshaw, head of US client engagement, Ingenico Group. "As more consumers become more immersed in technology, they'll expect the merchants they shop with to do the same, which in turn provides them with a more customized, personal experience that drives stronger loyalty and higher revenue. By upgrading the checkout experience, Love's is ensuring they stay ahead of the curve."

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 370 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

