Lovesac Announces Collaboration with Fashion Designer, Jeremy Scott, to Create a Highly Exclusive Sac Cover Inspired by Scott's Upbringing

Raised on a farm in Missouri to becoming the Creative Director of Moschino and sole owner of his namesake label, Scott is known for his signature style and transformative power, often taking fragments of pop culture and turning them into something unique. This aligns perfectly with the focus on sustainability in the Lovesac design philosophy, making the partnership between Scott and Lovesac an easy decision for both parties.

"There are stories, emotions, and memories inside each and every patchwork design," says Jeremy Scott. "This design pays homage to the quilted designs of the past, showing how pieces can be repurposed to create something useful and beautiful, while also bringing warmth, comfort, and style to living rooms across America."

Made from sustainably sourced cotton and backed by the incredibly high durability standards Lovesac is known for, this collaboration provides a unique piece of furniture that marries the aesthetics of traditional quilting with the functionality, coziness, and comfort of modern seating.

"We're beyond excited that Jeremy designed this incredible Sac Cover for us," says Lovesac founder and CEO Shawn Nelson. "This is our first foray into the high-fashion space, and Jeremy is the perfect partner because our design philosophies are so compatible. We believe in taking a sustainable approach to creating products, and Jeremy really dialed that up with his beautiful patchwork design." Nelson also explains, "We're seeing it more and more, Sacs being used in main living areas as the accent piece that ties the room together, and this Sac Cover is perfect for those looking to be both bold and cozy with their space.

This extremely limited release of SuperSac Covers, created by Lovesac based on Scott's design, will be available for purchase on Lovesac.com and in Lovesac showrooms beginning August 23rd, 2021. Fans of the Lovesac brand can also look forward to future collaborations with other influential designers.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers' lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

About Jeremy Scott

JEREMY SCOTT is an American designer who is the Creative Director of both his namesake label and the Italian fashion house Moschino. He is known for his signature designs of kitsch, pop, camp, neon, sparkle, fearlessness, and incisive humor. Scott is a celebrity favorite and has dressed an extensive list of A-listers. This roster includes: Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Madonna, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya and many more. He has been recognized in a number of multimedia projects and publications, including a 2014 Rizzoli monograph and a documentary titled The People's Designer (a nickname coined by the press that has stuck), which was released in theaters and on Netflix.

To learn more about Lovesac, Sacs, and the Lovesac x Jeremy Scott collaboration, or to book an interview, contact Nate Zubal, Lovesac PR [email protected], or visit www.lovesac.com.

SOURCE Lovesac

Related Links

http://www.lovesac.com/

