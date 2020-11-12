﻿Lovesac Announces New Online Launch With BestBuy.com

The online launch of Lovesac on BestBuy.com expands beyond shop-in-shops within Best Buy stores that opened last year, providing additional reach for Lovesac with a demonstrated leader in innovation in the online retail space. Lovesac has had strong success and a proven track record as demonstrated by its category leading sales productivity in its small footprint showrooms and successful online retail presence. In addition, the company operates pop-up shops outside of its owned channels that have delivered strong performance. This expanded online launch with Best Buy will continue to allow Lovesac to extend its digital presence and brand reach in an agile and capital efficient manner.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of Lovesac sales online with Best Buy just in time for the holiday shopping season," commented Shawn Nelson, founder and CEO of Lovesac. "Showcasing our products through established and innovative online retailers like Best Buy expands our brand awareness serving as another digital touchpoint during the Sactionals shopping journey, and through this partnership we will be able to reach a broader audience and accelerate adoption of the Sactionals Platform. We believe the Best Buy brand and their customer profile is a great fit with the Lovesac brand and future product innovations. We look forward to a successful and growing relationship together."

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary "Designed for Life" approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers' lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

Contact: Nate Zubal, PR & Project Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Lovesac