LOVESAC INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Lovesac To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

News provided by

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

25 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Lovesac stock or options between March 30, 2023 and August 16, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/LOVE.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Lovesac Company ("Lovesac" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOVE) and reminds investors of the February 20, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Continue Reading
Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)
Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (2) accordingly, Lovesac's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (4) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 16, 2023, Lovesac disclosed that it identified "certain errors with the methodology used by the Company to calculate the accrual of its last mile freight expenses applicable to the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023." The Company further disclosed that "as a result of the identified errors related to last mile freight expenses, the Company believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023." As a result, Lovesac disclosed that it needed to restate certain previously issued financial statements.

Following these disclosures, Lovesac's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 2.95%, to close at $23.06 per share on August 17, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Lovesac's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Also from this source

LIVEPERSON INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In LivePerson To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

LIVEPERSON INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In LivePerson To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the...
DRIVEN BRANDS INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Driven Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

DRIVEN BRANDS INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Driven Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Driven Brands"...
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.