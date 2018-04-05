Lovesac Partners with Autism Speaks

An estimated 1 in 68 children in the United States is on the autism spectrum, according to the CDC. Since Lovesac's founding more than two decades ago, the company's founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson, has received dozens of letters from families affected by autism. Inspired by their stories, Lovesac designed the Limited Edition Share the Comfort Sac as a way of showing love and support.

"World Autism Month is important to us because of the countless stories about how Lovesac has been appreciated by these families in ways we could never predict," states Lovesac Founder and CEO Shawn Nelson. "We are proud to partner with Autism Speaks and share the comfort during the month of April."

Autism Speaks Vice President of Corporate Development Peter Morton said, "We truly appreciate Lovesac's partnership, as well as its generosity and commitment to enhancing lives."

About Lovesac

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company designs and sells proprietary designed for life furniture platforms across more than 65 showrooms and a bustling online store. Lovesac is disrupting and modernizing the furniture industry by providing sectional couches and durafoam™ bean bags that are durable, washable, reconfigurable, sustainable, and shippable by FedEx and UPS. The company's "Designed for Life" philosophy emphasizes products that are built to last a lifetime and evolve with customer needs, providing long-term quality to the customer and reducing the amount of furniture that is discarded into landfills. Visit Lovesac.com for more information.

About Autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Most are caused by a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. We empower people with autism and their families with resources, online tools and information covering the life span. Go to AutismSpeaks.org to learn more, donate or join a fundraising walk.

