Lovet Pet Health Care Earns Pet Solution of the Year by the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

The Independent Innovation Awards organization recently announced the winners of its 2026 Pet Innovation Awards, which honors innovators across the pet industry who are dedicated to developing breakthrough solutions that elevate the experience and lives of pets. Companies across the global pet industry were invited to submit projects for consideration.

"We're humbled to receive this recognition from the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards," said Courtney Gruber, President of Lovet Pet Health Care. "Lovet Essentials was designed to relieve common barriers to quality veterinary care by bundling preventative services into one predictable monthly payment. We understand the challenges pet parents face when making decisions about their pets' health, and we're committed to making primary care easier to understand and more accessible. By making preventative care easier for pet owners to prioritize, Lovet Essentials can help identify health concerns earlier and support better outcomes for pets."

In the recent 2026 Lovet Checkup Report, an annual survey of 2,000 U.S. pet owners examining the barriers shaping veterinary care decisions, 91% of respondents revealed they would be willing to take on debt to save their pet's life. In fact, in the past 12 months, 37% reported they have either used credit or taken on debt to cover veterinary costs, or cut back on everyday expenses such as groceries, utilities, or bills due to the cost of veterinary care. Yet, despite this devotion, 46% of participants said rising veterinary costs have caused them to delay or skip care for their pet. Executed to better understand the current needs of pet parents, the Lovet Checkup Report directly informs how Lovet evolves its offerings, including Lovet Essentials, to support pets and their families.

Lovet Essentials1 is an annual primary care plan paid monthly designed to protect pets' health and pet parents' peace of mind. Making routine and preventative care more predictable, it saves 25% or more over the course of the year2 by bundling key preventative services into one predictable payment, adding convenience and savings all year long. With peace of mind, everyday protection and early detection prioritized amid rising veterinary costs, Lovet Essentials meets the needs of pet families with two plan options - Lovet Adult Essentials and Lovet Early Essentials, designed for young pets - both including:

Peace of mind: one-time flexible anesthesia credit 3 toward dental cleaning, spay/neuter, or other surgery, and unlimited exams

one-time flexible anesthesia credit toward dental cleaning, spay/neuter, or other surgery, and unlimited exams Everyday protection: All core vaccines (or full vaccine booster series, deworming, and flea/tick/heartworm preventative for young pets enrolled in the early plan)

All core vaccines (or full vaccine booster series, deworming, and flea/tick/heartworm preventative for young pets enrolled in the early plan) Early detection: one fecal exam and one adult complete diagnostic panel (or one fecal exam and one feline FeLV/FIV test for young pets enrolled in the early plan)

one fecal exam and one adult complete diagnostic panel (or one fecal exam and one feline FeLV/FIV test for young pets enrolled in the early plan) More savings: two nail trims and 10% off all other services

To learn more about Lovet Pet Health Care and its comprehensive, full-service approach to veterinary care, visit Lovet.com. To learn more about the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards or to see a full list of winning entries, visit Petinnovationawards.com.

About Lovet Pet Health Care

Lovet Pet Health Care is redefining veterinary care by delivering accessible, comprehensive, and high-quality services to pets and their families. Today, Lovet operates 28 hospitals across Arizona, Illinois and Michigan, combining 40 years of operating veterinary hospitals with a comprehensive range of services spanning primary, urgent, dental and surgical care, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of pets and their families. Lovet's medical leadership includes experienced veterinarians and industry-recognized experts shaping the next generation of accessible veterinary care. To learn more, visit www.lovet.com, and follow Lovet on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Lovet is part of The Aspen Group (TAG). TAG is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S. and supports over 20,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,300 health and wellness offices across 46 states in four distinct categories: dental care, urgent care, medical aesthetics, and animal health. The brands include Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care, Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Lovet Pet Health Care. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow TAG on LinkedIn.

Survey Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy, among a sample of 2,000 pet owners (dogs and/or cats) in the United States. The data was collected between May 21–27, 2026, and examined trends related to pet health, veterinary care, and pet owner decision-making. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

1 All services must be used on one pet within 12 months of purchase. Not valid for prior services and cannot be combined with other discounts or programs. Membership begins with a 12-month term; members may opt out of future terms. Cancellation is subject to Terms & Conditions. Vaccine frequency is determined by the veterinarian.

2 Savings based on average annual plan usage compared to purchasing included services individually; actual savings vary by pet, services used, and market.

3 One credit is available per Annual Membership Period and may be applied to one procedure requiring anesthesia or sedation. Any unused portion is forfeited if the procedure cost is less than the credit amount. Limit one Procedure Credit per Annual Membership Period. Credit cannot be applied to sedated diagnostics.

SOURCE Lovet Pet Health Care