Lovet Pet Health Care℠ Launches Flagship Veterinary Hospital in Chicago, Rebrands AZPetVet Locations in Greater Phoenix Area Under Same Name

Making Veterinary Care More Accessible

Increasing costs of vet care are eating into owners' budgets, not only creating financial burdens, but at times complicating already challenging decisions that need to be made. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals a 7.9% rise in urban veterinary service costs from February 2023 to February 2024, outpacing the overall increase in consumer prices.

Lovet understands the worry that comes with pet health and unexpected costs. That's why Lovet's Chicago location is piloting an industry-first initiative by always offering free exam fees1. Whether it's a routine checkup or urgent care need, the goal is to help pet parents focus on what truly matters most—their pet's well-being. Additionally, Lovet Chicago is open 7 days a week and offers same-day appointments for urgent needs or unexpected concerns, ensuring furry family members receive timely attention when they need it most.

Flexible Payment Options with Lovet Pay

Lovet across all hospitals is making veterinary care more affordable with Lovet Pay, a program that provides a unique combination of payment options from flexible, interest-free financing options to same-day approvals, and a 99% approval rate with no credit required. Flexible payment options have been a proven success in the brand's Arizona hospitals for years, helping countless pet parents afford the care their pets need.

"Lovet's goal is to ensure that pet parents never have to choose between their pet's health and financial stability," said Courtney Gruber, president of Lovet. "With pilot initiatives like always offering free exam fees and flexible payment options through Lovet Pay, we're breaking down barriers to care and creating a supportive experience for pets and their families. We're excited to debut this approach with our Chicago flagship hospital, setting a new standard for accessible, convenient, and comprehensive veterinary care."

Celebrating the Launch with Chicago's Pet Community

To mark the opening of Lovet's flagship hospital, Lovet is hosting a special Grand Opening event at the following location, date, and time:

Lovet Pet Health Care, Fulton Market

802 West Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

Date & Time: January 15, 2025 from 3 PM to 6 PM

Chicagoans will have the opportunity to meet Lovet's friendly veterinarians who will be available to answer any questions or concerns specific to their four-legged friends as well as enjoy some special offerings from Lovet, Casper and other local partners. Attendees can also get free professional photos of their pet by signing up ahead of time at the following link.

State-of-the-Art Facilities Designed for Care

Lovet's hospitals are designed with thoughtfulness and care, prioritizing the needs of both humans and animals, featuring cutting-edge veterinary technology and equipment. In collaboration with Arcadis, a renowned global architecture, planning, and design firm, various room prototypes were built and rigorously tested to design the best hospital layout and experience for staff, pet parents, and pets.

This partnership ensured a seamless, productive, and efficient flow throughout the hospital. From the moment guests walk into the lobby and check-in, to the exam rooms, to the backroom treatment areas, every detail was meticulously crafted to minimize stress levels for pets and enable Lovet's veterinarians and staff to deliver the highest quality of care.

Memberships That Unlock Savings

Lovet Chicago offers two convenient membership options to help pet parents save:

An annual membership is just $169 per year - a 45% savings compared to paying as you go - and is a great way to manage a pet's veterinary care needs each year which include vaccine fees, preferred appointment times, and savings on nail trimmings, dental cleanings, and surgery. A lifetime membership is a one-time fee of $899 - an 82% savings compared to paying as you go - which includes all of the perks of an annual membership and greater discounts on additional services for benefits that last a pet's lifetime. The lifetime membership can pay for itself in less than three years.

Lovet's membership program also offers discounts for multi-pet households.

To learn more about Lovet and to book an appointment for a pet, head to Lovet.com .

About Lovet Pet Health Care

Lovet Pet Health Care is redefining veterinary care by delivering accessible, comprehensive, and high-quality services to pets and their families. Building on decades of experience as AZPetVet, a trusted network of 22 animal hospitals in the Phoenix, Arizona area, Lovet is expanding its mission nationwide with the launch of its flagship location in Chicago in January 2025. Lovet offers a comprehensive range of services, including urgent and primary care, dental, and surgical treatments, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of pets and their families.

Lovet is part of The Aspen Group (TAG). TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people and pets, operating more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠, and Lovet Pet Health Care℠. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com , and follow TAG on LinkedIn .

1Offer covers the cost of exam fee for one pet and does not cover any additional services, medication, or retail items.

