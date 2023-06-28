LOVETT INC., PORTLAND, OREGON ACQUIRES/BUYS FAYETTE AC & SHEET METAL LAKE HAVASU, ARIZONA

News provided by

Lovett Inc.

28 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Lovett Expands Service Offering and Geographic Reach with Acquisition of Fayette AC & Sheet Metal.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovett, the leading construction services provider in Portland, Oregon, specializing in plumbing, drain cleaning, directional drilling, excavation, stormwater management, and mitigation solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of  Fayette AC & Sheet Metal, a reputable hvac and custom sheet metal fabrication company serving the lake Havasu City area for over 23 years.

Continue Reading

Gary Cosmer, CEO and Partner of Lovett, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The addition of Fayette AC & Sheet Metal marks a significant step towards achieving our strategic objectives of expanding our service offering and extending our geographic reach. Fayette aligns perfectly with our company culture and our commitment to delivering five-star service."

Dale Lovett, chairman and founder of Lovett, also shared his excitement, stating, "Expanding beyond Oregon's southwest Washington area has always been a long-standing ambition of ours. Fayette AC & Sheet Metal presented an ideal opportunity for us to realize this dream. The owners of Fayette have been exceptional to work with and seamlessly integrate into the Lovett family of companies."

Mark Fayette and his wife, Diane, founders of Fayette AC & Sheet Metal, expressed their satisfaction with the sale, remarking, "The decision to sell our family business to Lovett was a perfect match for us. With over 26 years of business, we deeply appreciate the culture Lovett has painstakingly fostered. We eagerly look forward to collaborating with our new Lovett family."

Lovett's team of professionals, supported by strong leadership, ensured a seamless transition throughout the acquisition process. Mark Fayette emphasized their commitment to maintaining the high quality of service their local Havasu customers have come to expect, affirming, "The new Lovett team guarantees that our cherished community will continue to receive the exceptional service we have provided throughout the years."

Lovett remains dedicated to upholding their commitment to excellence and providing outstanding construction services to their expanding customer base.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Aaron sawyer
Director of Sales & Marketing
Lovett inc.

503-752-8544
[email protected]

SOURCE Lovett Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.