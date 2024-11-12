Lovevery Announces Mobile App Internationalization, Extending Access to Parents Across Europe and Australia

Latest App Version Includes the Beta Launch of The Play Finder, a Visual Search Tool that Unlocks Easy Access to Creative Play Ideas and Resources

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the global early childhood brand, today announced the international expansion of their popular mobile app for parents, The Lovevery App . Parents in the UK, Europe, and Australia will now have access to week-by-week guidance, activity ideas, and expert answers to top-of-mind questions in order to make the most of their child's early development.

A complement to The Play Kits early learning program, The Lovevery App provides daily activities, child development information, parenting tips, and expert answers. The App’s new visual search feature, The Play Finder, identifies Lovevery playthings and delivers users with a variety of related activities that encourage interactive play and learning.

Designed to complement Lovevery's award-winning Play Kits program, The Lovevery App provides subscribers with free, on-demand support for navigating each stage of their child's developmental journey from newborn to 36 months. Those who are not yet subscribers to Lovevery can preview The Play Kits experience by accessing the mobile app as part of a free 28-day trial, with unlimited access to all content and features.

"By creating an engaging app experience that helps Play Kit subscribers make the most of Lovevery's early learning program, we are empowering parents to create deeper learning through play," explains Lovevery Cofounder and CEO, Jessica Rolph. "With a 5-star rating in the U.S. App Store, 86% of surveyed app users say The Lovevery App gives them confidence as a parent. We're excited that more parents across the world can now unlock access to additional expert-backed resources tailored to their child's developmental stage."

With the global expansion of The Lovevery App, Lovevery is introducing the beta launch of a new, innovative functionality to make parenting during playtime even easier with their unique visual search feature, The Play Finder.

The Play Finder allows users to simply point their device at a Lovevery plaything, and The Lovevery App automatically detects and identifies the object and provides a variety of related activities that encourage interactive play and learning. Currently released as a beta feature, the tool is designed to be an intuitive and engaging experience. Lovevery developed the model in-house, using an internally-built platform that leverages Apple's Vision and machine learning frameworks. By performing real-time object recognition directly on the user's device, Lovevery ensures fast and accurate identification while maintaining user privacy. The hybrid approach combines the speed and security of on-device recognition with the flexibility of continual model enhancements, eliminating the need for frequent version updates by the user.

"Despite computer vision being a relatively solved problem, none of the offerings were sufficiently delivering the solution we were looking to provide with The Play Finder feature," explains Lovevery Cofounder and President, Roderick Morris. "Designed to optimize and simplify parents' limited time, the machine learning model we've developed has the capability to provide users with instant activity ideas in order to enhance our Play Kits program. We are continuing to build on this growth by expanding App content to include more years of early life, additional languages, and providing access across more devices."

The Lovevery App includes the following key features for parents:

Week-by-week guidance: Each week users will find a new, curated selection of plaything activity videos, articles, and expert advice related to a key aspect of their child's development to help understand and identify their child's emerging skills.

Each week users will find a new, curated selection of plaything activity videos, articles, and expert advice related to a key aspect of their child's development to help understand and identify their child's emerging skills. Ask & Learn: Quickly receive thoughtful responses to parenting questions from Lovevery's team of child development experts—or explore FAQs in categories like sleep, feeding, and brain development.

Quickly receive thoughtful responses to parenting questions from Lovevery's team of child development experts—or explore FAQs in categories like sleep, feeding, and brain development. The Play Finder: With The Play Finder visual recognition, parents can point their camera at any Lovevery plaything (up to 30 months) to instantly learn about its developmental benefits and receive ideas for more ways to play.

With The Play Finder visual recognition, parents can point their camera at any Lovevery plaything (up to 30 months) to instantly learn about its developmental benefits and receive ideas for more ways to play. Activity inspiration: This section includes helpful videos with Lovevery experts that walk parents through how to make the most of their Play Kits. It includes easy-to-read instructions and plenty of DIY ideas for additional at-home learning.

The Lovevery App is now available in English on iOS devices in the Apple App Store across global markets and is complementary to Lovevery's Play Kits program, serving subscribers with children ages 0-36 months. A free 28-day trial is available for non-subscribers.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery 's comprehensive support system provides stage-based learning and play for children, and research-backed guidance that empowers parents with confidence. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery serves more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit: lovevery.com .

