Lovevery Introduces The Reading Skill Set to Promote Early Literacy in Elementary-Aged Children

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, 67% of US 4th graders are reading below the proficient level. Some experts estimate that up to 65% of children will struggle to read without explicit phonics-based instruction. Lovevery is responding to this need with the introduction of The Reading Skill Set. This research-backed program aims to make learning to read engaging, motivating, and confidence-building for both children and their parents.

"Learning to read is hard for many children. It's a technical process that requires perseverance and a lot of practice. We know that a child's mindset and attitude can make a crucial difference. If they start to lose confidence, they tend to resist. We set out to fix that," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder and CEO. "We spent 2 years researching the most effective ways to help children learn to read, then incorporated what we already know about how children play and learn. The Reading Skill Set is specifically designed to keep children motivated as they learn to read through play."

According to a Lovevery poll conducted in partnership with YouGov, the majority of parents say they seek external support beyond school resources to help their child learn to read, with many experiencing challenges and frustrations along the way.

"In our research, we learned that parents feel a strong sense of responsibility to teach their children how to read, with 99% of parents being directly involved in their children's early literacy development. Unfortunately, we also learned that 1 in 4 feel negatively and overwhelmed in the process," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder and President. "As Lovevery expands its reach from the earliest years to now include skills-based programs which support the developmental journey of older children, our ultimate goal is to support more families, in more ways, for more years. We're thrilled that The Reading Skill Set can provide hands-on, confidence building resources to best support children and families"

The Reading Skill Set is a 3-part learning program designed to meet children where they are in their reading journey. Sold individually, each part thoughtfully incorporates play with phonics, offering a purposeful array of games and activities alongside relatable and engaging books. The Reading Skill Set is comprised of:

Part 1: Sounds to Reading (Pre-K and Kindergarten skills). In Part 1, children will learn how to break up words into sounds and the most common sound of each letter; making reading motivating and fun from the start. Includes 9 games and 7 books.

Part 2: Words to Books (Kindergarten and 1st Grade skills). In Part 2, children will start to become more independent, learning to blend words with more speed and accuracy, and building comprehension skills through books and fun storytelling games. Includes 7 games and 13 books.

Part 3: Advanced Rules to Chapter Books (1st and 2nd Grade skills). In Part 3, children will learn advanced vowel rules, prefixes, and suffixes. They'll also build inference, reading stamina, and comprehension, eventually reading their very first chapter books all on their own. Includes 4 games and 27 books.

With The Reading Skill Set, children will stay motivated through the entire process of learning to read, because it's unlike anything else currently available in three key ways:

Making phonics fun: Research shows that incorporating phonics is the best approach for learning to read. But many associate phonics with those no-fun reading drills. The Reading Skill Set combines phonics with play to keep children motivated. Our program is proof that phonics can be fun without a screen, and best of all, it's child-led.

Creating a sensory learning experience: Lovevery believes the deepest learning happens off of a screen. When you get multiple senses involved – speaking, listening, touching – research shows that children gain a deeper understanding of what they're learning.

Knowing what works: A lot of parents feel like they need to educate themselves before they can help their child learn – that's not the case here. Lovevery worked with the best literacy, phonics, Montessori, and early education experts to create this easy-to-follow program that advances children from letter sounds all the way to chapter books.

Lovevery also announced that Spencer Russell, founder of early childhood literacy program Toddlers Can Read, has joined the company as the Head of Literacy Strategy. As Lovevery continues its commitment to provide unmatched offerings, both physical and digital, within the literacy space, Spencer will play a critical role.

"Lovevery and I share a common belief: Learning to read changes children's lives for the better," said Spencer Russell, Lovevery Head of Literacy Strategy. "Together, we'll be able to equip even more parents and caregivers to better support their kids' reading journey—and make a significant impact in the fight against illiteracy along the way."

In celebration of Lovevery's Reading Skill Set Launch, the company is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), a nonprofit organization which shares Lovevery's passion for instilling a life-long love of reading, especially through elements of play. For every purchase of The Reading Skill Set, Lovevery will donate a book to RIF. Through this partnership, Lovevery will directly reach thousands of children in communities across the country, aiming to support early literacy development and foster a love of reading.

The Reading Skill Set is sold on Lovevery.com for $155 per part or $420 for the complete 3 part program. Visit lovevery.com/reading to learn more.

