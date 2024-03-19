Lovevery Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

BOISE, Idaho, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the global early childhood brand, today announced it has been named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 by Fast Company . This marks the second time Lovevery has been recognized on the prestigious annual list, following its previous inclusion in 2022. This year, Lovevery is celebrated as the #3 Innovator in Education .

"We are honored to be recognized for a second time as a top innovator on such a distinguished list," said Lovevery Cofounder & CEO, Jessica Rolph. "Every day we are inspired by the families that we serve and the customers who co-create with us. This distinction is a testament to the progress we are making towards our long-term vision for Lovevery as an enduring, multi-generational company in service to early childhood."

To secure a spot on the list, Lovevery has achieved a series of innovations since the start of 2023 to further its mission of empowering caregivers, inspiring children, and creating brighter futures through its full system of support, guidance, and fun. These include:

Expansion into key international markets in the APAC region, including Australia , Singapore , and soon New Zealand . Today, more than one-fifth of Lovevery's total active subscribers are located outside the United States .

, and soon . Today, more than one-fifth of Lovevery's total active subscribers are located outside . Adding another year of life to its stage-based early learning program by introducing The Play Kits for 4-year-olds , focused on building executive function skills.

focused on building executive function skills. Launching The Music Set to bring families the many developmental benefits of early exposure to music.

to bring families the many developmental benefits of early exposure to music. Launching The Course Packs to provide families with a complete set of tools that parent and child can engage in together as they work on big transitions, such as introducing solid foods, potty learning, or introducing a new sibling, while building confidence for all involved.

to provide families with a complete set of tools that parent and child can engage in together as they work on big transitions, such as introducing solid foods, potty learning, or introducing a new sibling, while building confidence for all involved. Launching The Tricky Topic Books to help parents to support their child through common challenges and transitions, like getting rid of a pacifier, starting preschool, or moving away from screen time.

"This recognition, together with the customer response to our innovations from the past year reaffirms that we are serving an essential for families. Today, Lovevery has a global NPS score of 76, and 93% of customers return for a second purchase," said Lovevery Cofounder & President, Roderick Morris. "Looking ahead to what's next, our focus remains on providing a comprehensive support system for all of early childhood and serving families in new ways around the world."

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery 's comprehensive support system provides stage-based learning and play for children, and research-backed guidance that empowers parents with confidence. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription program, The Play Kits . Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with growing multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit: lovevery.com

