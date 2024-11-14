Lovewatts Joins Forces with SCOPE Art Show as Official Cultural Partner in a Landmark Multi-Year Deal

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovewatts, a pioneering force in merging art with technology, announces its official partnership with SCOPE Art Show as a Cultural Partner in an unprecedented multi-year deal. Orchestrated by the notable industry envoy, Mike Heller, founder of Talent Resources, this partnership is celebrated as the onset of an ongoing and multifaceted collaboration between two pioneering platforms.

This strategic collaboration between Lovewatts and SCOPE Art Show promises to reshape the cultural landscape through a variety of collaborative efforts. At the heart of the partnership is the unveiling of a Lovewatts-curated interactive space, aiming to captivate and invigorate the global art community. This immersive space At SCOPE Art Show in Miami Beach December 3rd - 8th will showcase the harmony of Lovewatts' vision for the art's future and SCOPE's prominent network.

**A New Era of Artistic Collaboration and Discussion**

Focusing on the horizon, Lovewatts and SCOPE are dedicated to not only presenting art but also igniting insightful discussions regarding its trajectory. A centerpiece of this partnership is a panel discussion with up-and-coming disruptors at the convergence of art, technology, and society. Anticipated for a mid-November announcement, this panel is set to provide novel, thought-provoking viewpoints on the art world's changing dynamics.

**Innovative Night Time Activation: The First of Many**

Intensifying their joint efforts, Lovewatts will align with SCOPE to launch an unparalleled nighttime activation. This endeavor aspires to merge performance, music, and digital art in a curated spectacle, laying the groundwork for future events aimed at enchanting spectators and transforming nighttime art culture.

**Featuring Esteemed Artists**

As part of this monumental partnership, Lovewatts is excited to showcase in their SCOPE exhibition space the works of Richard Hambleton, the Godfather of Street Art and a main contemporary of Basquiat and Haring, featuring two original masterpieces at SCOPE. This homage to Hambleton emphasizes the continuous influence of groundbreaking artists on contemporary culture.

Additionally, the partnership will spotlight GODS MGMT, an enigmatic collective known for leading future generations as a conceptual art collective, already being hailed as the American Banksy for its thought-provoking and boundary-pushing artworks.

Moreover, renowned for his significant contribution to the early New York City 80's graffiti scene, KEO XMEN, one of the most critically acclaimed graffiti artists, will also have his work featured, underscoring the rich diversity and depth of street art's impact on contemporary art.

Lovewatts and SCOPE Art Show invite the global art community to look forward to more announcements regarding this dynamic partnership, the details of the panel discussion, and the highly anticipated nighttime activation event. Together, Lovewatts and SCOPE Art Show aim to redefine the benchmarks of cultural collaboration.

About Lovewatts

Lovewatts stands at the intersection of art and technology, committed to pushing the boundaries of creative expression. Through cutting-edge exhibitions and interactive experiences, Lovewatts seeks to open new vistas and engage a worldwide community in the ongoing narrative of art.

About SCOPE Art Show

SCOPE Art Show is the premier showcase and incubator for contemporary art, presenting the most dynamic emerging galleries and artists from around the world for more than two decades. Its annual flagship show in Miami represents the future of the arts ecosystem by forecasting new trends and the people and ideas that drive them, from alternative and nomadic gallery models to cutting-edge artists traversing the boundaries of technology, culture, and society. As the highest attended fair during Miami Art Week, SCOPE Art Show is a welcoming hub for art and culture seekers, from the established collector to the first-time fair visitor. Its signature experiential programming across art, design, music, technology, wellness, and hospitality offers visitors myriad access points for discovery, learning, and community.

About Talent Resources

Talent Resources, under the guidance of Mike Heller, bridges the divide between brands and their audiences via strategic partnerships and immersive experiences. Concentrating on the power of celebrity influence and digital innovation, Talent Resources creates unique opportunities for engagement and advancement.

For more information, please visit: https://scope-art.com/

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

Resnicow and Associates

212 671-5150

[email protected]

SOURCE SCOPE & Lovewatts