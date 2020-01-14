Loving Across Borders Comes with Its Challenges (We See You, Harry and Meghan)

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As evidenced by recent headlines about the British royals, intercultural and international relationships face obstacles aplenty, from geographical distance to cultural differences to the isolation of peers being unable to relate. For those out of the spotlight of royalty, those same challenges exist. Loving Across Borders is a user's manual to address those struggles that crop up in a new intercultural relationship, sharing insights and techniques for navigating conflict, communication, and cultural differences.

Loving Across Borders

In Loving Across Borders, KC McCormick Çiftçi shares insights into navigating relational, personal, practical, and family challenges that may present themselves in a cross-cultural relationship. Readers will learn the DIVE framework for working through conflicts of all kinds from the inside out.

Loving Across Borders teaches readers:

how to gracefully navigate any conflict through the DIVE framework

how (and why) to set boundaries both within and around your relationship

how to maintain your relationship through the stressful K-1 visa process (or any other immigration nightmare)

how to talk about sensitive subjects (like sex and money) and why those conversations are a MUST

"This book brought me to tears in a way I've never cried before. It wasn't just KC's beautiful writing, the witty jokes or the actionable tips she gives, but for the way this book is pioneering the unspoken. As a first generation American in an intercultural marriage, this was one of the first times I've felt TRULY seen." - Neha O'Rourke, Founder, Career & Energy Coach at Somewhere in Between Coaching LLC

KC McCormick Çiftçi is the founder of Borderless Stories, where she provides coaching for people in intercultural relationships, leads a membership community, and hosts a podcast about loving across borders. Borderless Stories was created when KC and her Turkish husband were beginning the K-1 fiancé visa process while navigating an intercultural, international relationship.

Loving Across Borders opens its public pre-sale of hardcover and e-book copies today, ahead of its February 7, 2020 launch. To learn more about Loving Across Borders and purchase your own copy, visit borderlessstories.com/loving-across-borders.

For more information about Borderless Stories, visit borderlessstories.com.

