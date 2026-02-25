Loving Tan Redefines Self Tanning with Sleek New Brand Look and A Revolutionary 10-Minute Express Tan

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loving Tan, the iconic self-tan brand and global leader in professional-strength tanning, enters a bold new era. Founded in 2010 by an Australian lawyer, Loving Tan was created to deliver salon-quality results at home. Today, the brand is trusted by millions globally and resets the gold standard for the most natural-looking tan, with the unveiling of elevated new packaging and the launch of its most groundbreaking innovation yet, the 10 Min Express Self-Tanning Smoothing Body Mask.

Introducing the 10-Min Express Self-Tanning Smoothing Body Mask

As icons evolve, so does Loving Tan. While the formula you know and love remains unchanged, the refined, modern packaging reflects the brand's commitment to effortless luxury and flawless results, while elevating the professional-strength self-tanning experience at home.

Developed over 4 years of research and testing, this professional-strength rinse-off body mask is designed for time-pressed lifestyles. After just 10 minutes, the tinted color guide rinses away while the tan continues to deepen and develop over the next 24 hours, revealing a richer result.

Infused with ceramides, the formula visibly smooths skin while delivering transfer-resistant, streak-free color that fades evenly.

"Self-tanning is more than a beauty step; it's a ritual of confidence. Our new 10-minute express formula, powered by naturally derived DHA, enriched with ceramides for smooth, hydrated skin, delivers a radiant, transfer-resistant tan that 94% of participants in a consumer trial reported as natural-looking after 24 hours."

- Yaso Murray, CMO Loving Tan

Why It's Different

Rinse off in just 10 minutes

Color continues to develop and deepen for up to 24 hours

Visibly smoother-looking skin

Transfer resistant, no streaks, no patchiness

Powered by Loving Tan's proprietary Express Tanning Technology and 100% Ecocert certified naturally derived DHA, the formula features a tinted color guide for effortless, foolproof application.

Proven Results

Based on a consumer trial of 21 participants:

96% said the formula is transfer-resistant

94% saw a noticeable, natural-looking tan after 24 hours

93% reported visibly smoother skin

The 10 Min Express Self Tanning Smoothing Body Mask launched on LovingTan.com on February 10, 2026, and on select retailers nationwide from February 22, 2026, including Ulta Beauty.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're always looking for brands that push the category forward, and Loving Tan continues to raise the bar in the sunless tanning category. Their latest launch delivers the high-performance results our guests love, while making it even easier to achieve a flawless, natural-looking glow in just minutes. This is a product our guests have been requesting for some time, and we're thrilled to partner with a beloved brand like Loving Tan to bring this innovation to Ulta Beauty shelves. We look forward to welcoming guests to discover another elevated way to customize their beauty routine this winter and beyond."

- Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty

Celebrity Approved, Dermatologist Endorsed

Loving Tan remains the go-to glow for the world's most style-conscious stars, with fans including Sydney Sweeney, Alix Earle, Ilona Maher, Tate McRae, Kacey Musgraves, Lara Larsson, Brittany Snow, and Sabrina Carpenter.

"As a board-certified dermatologist, I always emphasize that UV exposure is the leading cause of premature skin aging and skin cancer. Loving Tan offers a high-quality, skin-conscious alternative, delivering a natural-looking glow without the risks of sun exposure."

- Dr Mamina, MD, FAAD

SOURCE Loving Tan