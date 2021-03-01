LOVOY Debuts 'SEXY ALL DAY!' Hip-Hop Dance Single and Music Video

The accompanying music video further cements the message of "SEXY ALL DAY!" - perfectly fitting into LOVOY's mission statement of remaining sexy and fit all day, and in life, by eating fresh fruits and getting plenty of sun while maximizing your daily fun in life. While focusing on mind and body with lyrics like 'got mind and body, ya sexy all day,' LOVOY stresses the importance of not only physical health, but also mental health. A much needed message in hip-hop and dance music that is delivered in a party track with such nuance and subtlety, the most adverse listener is sure to accept naturally.