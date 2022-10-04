Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market worth $68.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt Ltd. announced the release of a currently updated market assessment report on the "Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market - Industry Competition Analysis, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030." According to the recent research by InsightAce Analytic, the global low & no alcohol beverages market is valued at US$ 22.5 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 68.9 billion by 2030, with the CAGR of 14.0 % during the forecast period of 2022-2030.



The term "low-alcohol beverages" refers to beverages with an alcoholic strength by volume (ABV) between 0.05 and 1.2%, whereas the term "no-alcohol" refers to beverages with an ABV below 0.05%. Newly launching products with fresh formulas and new manufacturers that have entered the market in recent years has boosted the demand for beverages with low or no alcohol content. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have been educated on the significance of health and a healthy food diet. No- and low-alcohol beers, spirits, and mocktails are gaining popularity due to innovations in flavour, function, and variety as health-conscious consumers seek refreshing, flavourful, and satisfying alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. Such alcohol substitute drinks can be made with signature alcohol ingredients, layered flavours that mimic the wine-drinking experience, or formats that are appropriate for special occasions.

Key Trends and Drivers of the Market:

Rise in mindful drinking and focus on individual health and wellness

Investments by key beverage alcohol companies to attract new and younger consumers

A shift towards natural and organic food products by consumers

Popularity gained by non-alcoholic beverages from health-conscious consumers

Different initiatives are taken by governments across the globe to regulate and restrict the consumption of alcoholic beverages

A recent study showed that the awareness of obesity and other health issues arising from alcohol consumption is pushing the expansion rate of the low-and no-alcoholic beverages market in the upward direction. Also, introduction of new functional drinks, traditional flavours, smart packaging, supportive government laws these important factors will anticipate this market. It is further projected that ongoing R&D efforts for creating a product based on customers' changing needs would witness considerable market growth during the projection period. Regarding Low & No Alcohol Beverages, family-owned vineyards are devoted to providing a wide range of products with varying flavours and textures. Some of the major manufacturers of complex alcoholic beverages are broadening their market by releasing lighter variants. All these factors contribute to the development of the market.

Regional Insights:

Europe is expected to be the market's largest contributor in the coming years, As the European people are shifting from alcoholic to low- and no-alcohol beverages. This shift is being brought about by increased health concerns. Also, major manufacturers are located in the Europe with strong presence and well established distribution channels. These factors are expected to strengthen the Europe major share in the global market. North America is expected to have the second largest market share for low and no-alcoholic beverages after Europe, owing to growing awareness of the health risks of excessive alcohol consumption. An increase in low-alcohol beverage innovative products demand in America is another opportunity for the low-and-no-alcohol beverages market.

The key players of this market include Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd., Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Carlton & United Breweries, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Curious Elixirs, Athletic Brewing Company, Beam Suntory, Inc., Gnista Spirits, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. Floreat Wines, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Hoplark HopTea, Mocktail Beverages, Inc., Lowlander Beer Co., Molson Coors Beverage Company, Noki & Co., Pernod Ricard, Pierre Chavin, Seedlip Limited, Small Beer Brew Co. Ltd, Spy Valley Wines, St. Peter's Brewery, Stryyk, Portobello Road Gin, Partake Brewing, The Drivers drinks company, Three Spirit Drinks Ltd, Xachoh Ltd., Genius Brewing, Beavertown Brewery, Caleño Drinks, Sence Hard Seltzer, Hella Cocktail Co., Whyte & Mackay, Lyre's Spirit Co, ISH SPIRITS, Spirit of Bermondsey, Kererū Brewing Company Limited, Nirvana Brewery, Wine Water LTD., ERDINGER Weißbräu and Many Other Prominent Players.

Key developments in the market

In Mar 2022 , The Athletic Brewing Company has introduced a new non-alcoholic beer called Athletic Lite that is both low in calories and carbohydrates. In addition to being brewed with organic grains and boasting only 25 calories and 5 grammes of carbs per 12 ounce can, Athletic Lite is a refreshing beverage that can be consumed at any point during the day.

Big Drop had entered the U.S. market with Chicago-Brew Non-Alcoholic Beers. New NA Beers Are Now Nationally Available Online and in , , and . By engineering a brewing technique using special yeast and controlling the temperature during brewing, all Big Drop beers are naturally non-alcoholic and contain less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume. In May 2019 , Beer brewed with botanical ingredients but containing no alcohol was made available by Lowlander. The citrus peel that is used in the production of fresh orange and lemon juice in bars and restaurants is saved and used in the production of a wit or white beer that has 0% alcohol by volume. The alcohol-free beer was first introduced in the United Kingdom and Germany , and it will begin distribution in other international markets in May 2019 .

Market Segmentation:

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Beer

No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV



Low-alcohol: >0.5–3.5% ABV

Still and Sparkling Wine

No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV



Low-alcohol: >0.5–7.5% ABV

Mixed Drinks

No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV



Low-alcohol: >0.5 – 3% ABV

Spirits (liqueurs)

No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV



Low-alcohol: >0.5 – 10% ABV

Spirits (non-liqueurs):

No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV



Low:0.5-37.5% ABV

Others

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Liquor Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Restaurants & Bar

others

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global low & no alcohol beverages industry

To receive a COVID 19 impact analysis and future trends of the global low & no alcohol beverages market

To analyze the low & no alcohol beverages market dynamics drivers, opprtunities and challenges

To get information on the global low & no alcohol beverages market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

To get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the low & no alcohol beverages industry

