Low-Alcohol Beverages Market: USD 2801.62 million Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Vendors competing in terms of new and innovative product launches | Technavio

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Substitutes

Conventional beer, non-alcoholic beverages, other alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and energy drinks are the direct substitutes for low-alcohol beverages. The availability of substitute products is high. Buyers' propensity to shift to substitutes is moderate, and the relative price performance of these substitutes is also moderate. Hence, the threat of substitutes was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of new and innovative product launches. They are focusing on increasing the sales of low-alcohol beverages and expanding their market. The competition in the market is expected to be high during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in a competitive environment, vendors need to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include The Boston Beer Co., Olvi Plc, Heineken NV, Constellation Brands Inc., and Carlsberg Breweries AS.

Market Segmentation

The low-alcohol beverages market has been segmented by product into low-alcohol beer, low-alcohol wine, low-alcohol RTD, low-alcohol cider, and low-alcohol spirits. The low-alcohol beer segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Consumers are looking for bolder flavors with an increasing volume of fermentable ingredients. Thus, players are coming up with a lower-strength beer.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. High living standards, increased introduction of a variety of low-alcohol beverages, and strong brand value of the products offered in the market will drive the low-alcohol beverages market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing health consciousness among consumers will drive the growth of the low-alcohol beverages market during the forecast period. Consumers across the world are becoming health-conscious and preferring healthy and nutritious food and beverages. Therefore, many consumers have started shifting from conventional alcohol beverages to low-alcohol beverages.

The increase in demand for gluten-free and low-calorie beer is a trend in the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for low-calorie food and beverages is another emerging trend, which increased the availability of several low-alcohol beers with low-calorie levels.

Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2801.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.47 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Spain, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODY's Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for brewers market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million L)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Low-alcohol beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Low-alcohol beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 18: Low-alcohol beer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Low-alcohol wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Low-alcohol wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 20: Low-alcohol wine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Low-alcohol RTD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Low-alcohol RTD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 22: Low-alcohol RTD - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Low-alcohol cider - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Low-alcohol cider - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 24: Low-alcohol cider - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Low-alcohol spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Low-alcohol spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 26: Low-alcohol spirits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

11.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

11.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS

11.6 CODY's Drinks International GmbH

11.7 Constellation Brands Inc.

11.8 Heineken NV

11.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

11.10 New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

11.11 Olvi Plc

11.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

