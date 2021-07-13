Low Calorie Snacks Market to Reach $24.1Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 12.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in awareness about health, rise in demand for convenience food, and change in culture and lifestyle of people in emerging markets drive the growth of the global low calorie snacks market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Low Calorie Snacks Market by Type (Sweet Snacks, Savory Snacks, and Others), Nature (Organic, and Conventional), Packaging Type (Pouches, Cans, Jars, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Consumer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" According to the report, the global low calorie snacks industry generated $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in awareness about health, rise in demand for convenience food, and change in culture and lifestyle of people in emerging markets drive the growth of the global low calorie snacks market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and high cost of production of organic foods hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers to buy premium and environment friendly products create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12219

Covid-19 Scenario:

Covid-19 pandemic led to increased health consciousness among people. Also, the lockdown augmented the trend of health and fitness all over the world. This in turn boosted the demand for low calorie snacks.

The market witnessed certain challenges during the initial phase of the lockdown including disrupted supply chain and manufacturing.

The savory segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the savory snacks segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global low calorie snacks market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing demand for savory snacks in malls and the multiplex sector during entrainment time and increasing expenditure of people for food items. However, the sweet snacks segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in preference of customers toward sweet snacks such as cakes, pastries, ice cream, and muffins, owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the segment.

The pouches segment to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on packaging type, the pouches segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global low calorie snacks market, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to reusability and its environmentally friendliness. However, the jars segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. Jars are thick-walled, wide-mouthed jars made of heat-tempered glass. They are able to withstand the heat and pressure associated with water bath and pressure canning. These factors drive the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by North America, to continue its leadership status by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global low calorie snacks market, and will continue its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in consumption of food & beverages. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, owing to changes in consumer work and life styles, which has encouraged people in the region to start eating out more frequently.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12219

Leading market players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Incorporated

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Danone

General Mills, Inc.

Hain Celestial

Ingredion Incorporated

Mondelez International

Nestle S. A

The Kraft Heinz Company.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Kefir Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Gluten-Free Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

U.S. Protein Supplement Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research