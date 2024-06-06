Low-Carbon Infrastructure Advisory Firm Nexus PMG and Saola Energy Scale Offerings to Meet Green Fuel Market Demand

This partnership marks a milestone investment for the advisory firm into ethanol as a low-carbon fuel

GREENVILLE, S.C. and WICHITA, Kan., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nexus PMG, a global leader in low-carbon infrastructure, advisory, development and investment, announced an investment in Saola Energy, a leading provider of advanced technology and engineering solutions for manufacturers in the renewable fuels industry. This marks a milestone expansion for Nexus PMG as it continues to invest in low-carbon infrastructure projects, including ethanol – a key growth area for the business given its domestic availability, readily available feedstock and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Nexus PMG invests in technology and engineering solutions provider Saola Energy to help green fuel businesses - such as ethanol providers - scale production and reduce their carbon intensity.

The 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, a key provision in the Inflation Reduction Act, is incentivizing producers to upgrade their processes to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuels. To help achieve this goal, Saola is coupling its extensive expertise in customizing the engineering and design of renewable fuels projects with Nexus PMG's decade of experience developing low-carbon infrastructure for customers. Through this partnership, Saola will gain additional depth of engineering staff to support larger projects.

"Core to our mission is helping renewable energy businesses scale to new heights and lead in a competitive market," said Adam Belyamani, COO at Saola Energy. "This alliance marks a significant advancement in our capacity to help producers evaluate operational improvements to minimize their carbon footprint and maximize profitability in an ever-changing fuel market."

"Nexus PMG's investment better positions us to significantly expand our service offerings," said Ben Root, General Manager at Saola Energy. "By providing a wider and deeper range of operational and technical resources, we are establishing a strong foundation to more effectively support our growing client base."

"The renewable fuels sector is at an inflection point, as we continue to see rising interest in ethanol, particularly as more producers seek opportunities to reduce their carbon intensity," said Chris Hart, President of Nexus PMG. "Our investment in Saola is emblematic of our commitment to the sector and is critical in strengthening our engineering and project management capabilities for biofuel producers in the Midwest and beyond."

About Nexus PMG

Nexus PMG is the point where project finance, development and operations connect. The industry-leading firm focuses on providing world-class advisory services to infrastructure investors by delivering technical, operational and financial diligence on projects that reduce carbon intensity and enhance resource efficiency. Nexus PMG's integrated business lines provide end-to-end services within each targeted sector including development; preliminary engineering; contract structuring; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); commissioning and startup; operational readiness and process improvement. To learn more, visit http://nexuspmg.com.

About Saola Energy

Saola Energy provides customized engineering and project management services and solutions to advance the renewable fuels industry. Saola Energy's expertise encompasses everything from conceptualization to detailed engineering, creating efficient, sustainable, and reliable systems that maximize yield while minimizing environmental impact. To learn more, visit www.saolaenergy.com/.

