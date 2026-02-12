Low-Chlo™ Launches Revolutionary Low-Chlorine Pool Sanitation System for Homeowners Nationwide

Innovative alternative, delivers crystal-clear, near drinking-quality pool water with ultra-low chlorine levels and simplified maintenance for residential pools, offering a modern alternative to traditional chlorine and salt systems.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-Chlo™, a patented low-chlorine pool sanitization system that delivers crystal-clear, comfortable water for residential pools while using less than 1 part per million of chlorine, giving homeowners a next-generation alternative to both traditional chlorine and salt systems. Designed to deliver a gentler, healthier swimming experience for families, Low-Chlo dramatically reduces reliance on traditional high-chlorine or salt systems while maintaining powerful protection against bacteria, viruses, algae, fungus, and mildew.

Unlike salt systems that convert salt into chlorine through electrolysis, often leading to corrosion, damaged equipment, scaling, and higher long-term maintenance costs, Low-Chlo is engineered as a true salt system alternative. Homeowners do not need to add hundreds of pounds of salt, run an energy-hungry cell, or replace expensive cells every few years, helping protect heaters, metal fixtures, decks, and nearby hardscapes from salt-related damage.

Low-Chlo's proprietary technology uses a blend of dissimilar minerals and metals housed in a bypass tank to sanitize and then dechlorinate water as it returns to the pool, allowing homeowners to enjoy consistently clear, comfortable water at ultra-low chlorine levels. The system is offered in two models—LC20 for pools up to 20,000 gallons and LC40 for pools between 20,000 and 40,000 gallons—making it a fit for most residential pools without requiring a complete equipment overhaul.

"Low-Chlo was created to give families the healthiest, most comfortable swimming experience possible, without the harsh side effects that often come with traditional chlorine and salt systems," said Todd Guarino, Founder of Low-Chlo. "We believe low-chlorine, low-maintenance pools should become the new standard for homeowners, and this system makes that shift both practical and affordable."

By using ultra-low chlorine levels and avoiding high-salinity water entirely, Low-Chlo helps reduce red eyes, dry or itchy skin, damaged hair, strong odors, and equipment corrosion that can result from conventional pool chemistry and salt-based systems. Low-Chlo also helps pool liners from fading, avoiding replacing the liner, saving pool owners a fortune. The system is designed to integrate with existing circulation equipment, so many pool owners can upgrade their water quality without replacing the entire pad or redesigning their equipment layout.

"For homeowners, Low-Chlo is a smarter way to run a pool: less chemical stress, a more comfortable swim, and a system that's simple to maintain," Guarino added. "For anyone who has been told that salt is the 'better' or 'softer' option, Low-Chlo offers a new path: the feel of soft, comfortable water without turning the pool into a salt bath or generating high chlorine levels in the process."

Dealer and partner opportunities

As part of the launch, Low-Chlo has opened its Dealer Partner Program, inviting pool service companies, pool builders and distributors to become authorized Low-Chlo sellers and installers. Dealers receive access to training, marketing assets, and preferred pricing around a patented, premium system that differentiates their offerings and builds recurring revenue.

"Dealers and service companies are on the front lines of pool care, and Low-Chlo gives them a solution that truly sets them apart," said Todd Guarino, Founder of Low-Chlo. "We're excited to partner with professionals who want to lead the transition to safer, smarter, low-chlorine pools and help customers move away from the hidden costs and headaches of traditional salt and chlorine systems."

Pool professionals and dealers can learn more and apply to become partners at https://low-chlo.com/pages/partners. For media or partnership inquiries, contact [email protected].

Call to action for homeowners

Homeowners can explore the Low-Chlo LC20 and LC40 systems, compare models, and order directly at www.low-chlo.com. The system is designed to work with most existing pool equipment, providing a straightforward path to softer, cleaner-feeling water without the complexity, corrosion risk, and upkeep associated with many salt and traditional chlorine systems.

About Low-Chlo™

Low-Chlo™ is a patented low-chlorine pool sanitization system that delivers crystal-clear, drinking-quality water for residential swimming pools while operating at less than 1 part per million of chlorine. Low-Chlo helps families enjoy a more comfortable swim experience, simpler maintenance, and better long-term value than traditional chlorine or salt systems. Low-Chlo is available for pools up to 40,000 gallons and is supported by a growing nationwide network of professional partners.

Learn more at **www.low-chlo.com**

