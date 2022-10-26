Low-code / No-code Veteran and Former IBM, Pega Executive Joins Kissflow as Sr. VP to Lead the Americas Business

Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow's North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, today announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company's strategy across four continents.

He comes on board to expand Kissflow's international footprint by establishing business transformation hubs in the United States and eventually expanding to Canada and Latin America. He will bolster Kissflow's product offerings across the Public and Private Sector which shall include financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil and gas, federal, and state/local governments.

"Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of being on the front lines of the low-code/ no-code technology revolution. I consider Kissflow to be among the major players in this space, and I truly believe that Kissflow stands apart with its power of a simple value proposition. It is a robust, cloud-native SaaS platform that solves end-end operational transformation challenges," said Aali Qureshi. "My time at IBM, Pega and Bizagi has armed me with the industry knowledge and deep understanding of the customer journey required to approach my role at Kissflow as Sr. VP with tenacity and confidence."

As a committed and successful leader, Aali Qureshi has a knack for connecting with business leaders who value time and technology that empowers business, and who are passionate about pushing digital transformation forward. His global track record of uniting markets and strategically growing product adoption will be an asset to Kissflow as it scales.

"Kissflow's low-code / no-code work platform continues to gain significant traction, and our aggressive expansion plans for the North American market requires a strategic approach led by an industry veteran," said Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow. "Aali will be instrumental in not only accelerating Kissflow's growth efforts in our key target geographies but he will also provide a fresh perspective backed by years of experience and tangible results."

Aali Qureshi is based in Detroit, Michigan, and studied Decision Science and Information Systems from the University of Kentucky.

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a unified low-code no-code work platform for enterprises to digitally transform business operations. Kissflow brings enterprise IT and business users together to transform operations by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Kissflow enables every enterprise user to build and manage apps, processes, tasks, analytics, integration, and collaboration in a single unified platform.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast and Danone rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code / no-code space with a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/

Contact:

Saivinai R

+91 8056108978

[email protected]

SOURCE Kissflow Inc