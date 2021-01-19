Low-Code and Cloud-Native Platforms Are Disrupting the Post-COVID Application Development Landscape

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc , the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, recently hosted a webinar featuring John Bratincevic, Senior Analyst at Forrester and Lauren Nelson, VP, Research Director at Forrester and is now available to watch on-demand . Event highlighted on how low-code development tools combined with cloud-native, container, and Kubernetes development platforms and rich solution marketplaces are disrupting the application development landscape through business and IT collaboration.

In this webinar, Joget shared how it has integrated the Joget DX low-code platform with Red Hat OpenShift and the Red Hat Marketplace to greatly accelerate an organization's digital transformation and citizen development initiatives.

"We at Joget are continuously focused on enabling our customers for speed to market with their digital transformation initiatives. Aligning our low-code open source platform with cloud native technologies like Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Marketplace for hybrid cloud provides tremendous capabilities for our customers to supercharge their digitization and transformation initiatives," said Raveesh Dewan, Chief Executive Officer at Joget, Inc.

"We documented quite concretely and specifically that the firms that had low code already are the ones that were able to meet the crisis head on," said John Bratincevic. According to the examples shown, a COVID volunteer app was developed in 24 hours while an employee-tracking app was built over a weekend. Low-code accelerates the application development cycle by up to 10 times faster than traditional coding and empowers non-coders to create enterprise applications without the need to code.

From the IT view shown by Lauren, 40% of IT teams are expected to support container/Kubernetes for new or existing projects in 2021.

"24% of developers regularly use containers on public clouds. It does go to show how common container usage is among developers. When IT gets involved, it is more around supporting container adoption for either their projects or projects that their developers are running. It shows the next level of maturity within container strategies. Today, 30% of IT professionals report that they support container adoption, showing that containers are quickly entering the next stages of maturity," said Lauren Nelson during the live session.

Cloud native technology is being regarded as the future of enterprise IT as it helps to accelerate and automate the application development journey. Red Hat Marketplace has been launched to provide a simpler way to try, buy and manage certified enterprise software for cloud native environments, while Red Hat OpenShift is here to fulfil the infrastructure layer with an assured quality, enhanced security and additional developer features certified and supported by Red Hat.

