Low-Code Development Platform Leader Veritran Announces Italbank International as Its First Client In U.S territory

MIAMI, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Veritran, a global company that facilitates digital transformation through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform, announced its first client in U.S territory: Italbank International, an American bank for Latin Americans.

Following its mission of facilitating access to accounts in dollars and/or euros for Latinos, Italbank chooses Veritran as its strategic partner to launch its first mobile application: "A Digital Wallet." With this application, the bank will allow its clients to access their accounts with ease from a mobile device.

The application is available for bank customers in Google Play and Apple App Store. Set up for customers is quick and seamless: Customers must enter with their email registered with Italbank, validate a security code, answer their secret question, and generate their mobile credentials.

"We chose Veritran as our technology partner due to their experience in the market and their business proposal: to develop our first mobile application in four months," said Rogelio Cardozo, Managing Director of Italbank International. "We achieved a product that exceeds our expectations, and we hope with the incorporation of this new digital channel to double our client portfolio within a year."

Through this new channel, Italbank International customers will be able to make payments using QR codes and in express format (by email or cell phone). The digital wallet is multi-currency and allows users to check balances and movements in both Euros and U.S. Dollars, according to their associated accounts.

"We are very pleased with the trust that Italbank International has placed in us for the launch of its first mobile application," said Omar Arab, EVP of Corporate Business at Veritran. "The transformation of the financial industry and user demands were boosted this year with COVID-19, and Italbank International instantly understood the need to join the digital world so that its customers around the globe receive the banking products they need."

"Creating a mobile banking application was a great challenge for ItalBank, and today we can proudly say that our clients operate from anywhere in the world through our new channel," added Cardozo. "This is only the starting point: we will continue working together with Veritran to optimize and incorporate new functionalities in the short term, such as digital onboarding for the registration of new clients and tokenization for greater security in transactions."

Veritran implemented this project in partnership with TAG Solutions, an independent management consultancy that focuses on planning, designing and implementing IT services.

Veritran is a global company that speeds up and simplifies the development of digital solutions through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform. Focused on driving digital transformation, the company integrates exponential technologies into legacy systems, improving deployment times and delivery costs without writing a single line of code. Veritran's Low-Code Platform is used by more than 50 clients, reaching 25 million users who safely run 25 billion transactions annually.

Italbank International is a bank registered in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, with a license issued in 2008 by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) to operate as an International Banking Entity (IBE) under the provisions of the Law of the International Banking Center and the federal banking regulations of the United States. The bank's services are focused on the Latin American market, operating in more than 20 countries.

Current accounts in dollars or euros for natural and legal persons with the most attractive interests in the international market, Certificates of Deposit with terms from 60 days to 5 years, Commercial Loans, International Debit Card and AMEX Cards. Also, they have digital channels such as online banking and now the digital wallet, through which its clients can access their balances, details of account movements, request electronic transfers, and use the "Cash Management" application in the case of companies.

