Low-Cost Carrier Market size to decline by USD 248.65 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the rising demand for air cargo - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the low-cost carrier market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of by USD 248.65 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.15% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The rising demand for air cargo is notably driving the global low-cost carrier low-cost airline market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Arabia PJSC, Air Canada, Capital A Berhad, Cebu Pacific, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet Airline Co. Ltd., Fly LEVEL SL, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Jet2 Plc, Lion Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, PAL Holdings Inc., Pegasus Air Transport Corp., PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk., Qantas Airways Ltd., Ryanair DAC, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., Vueling Airlines SA, and WestJet Airlines Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

airarabia.com- The company offers low cost carrier to wide range of destinations across Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Europe.

airasia.com- The company offers low cost carrier flights to various international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

cebupacificair.com- The company offers low cost carrier transportation services in which customer can avail heavy discount for plane seats in a particular time period slot.

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027 Size

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027 Trends

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Driver

Increase in air passenger traffic

Rising demand for air cargo

Creation of new air routes to tap market potential

Market Trend

Rising preference for smart airports

Growing demand for luxury air travel

Increasing penetration of blockchain in airlines industry

Market Challenges

Increasing operating expenses

The slowdown in global trade

Stringent regulatory norms and operational challenges

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The low-Cost Carrier Market is segmented as below:

Service

Passenger Service



Cargo Service

Type

Narrow Body



Wide Body

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist low-cost carrier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the low-cost carrier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the low-cost carrier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low-cost carrier market, vendors

Low-Cost Carrier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 248.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Arabia PJSC, Air Canada, Capital A Berhad, Cebu Pacific, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet Airline Co. Ltd., Fly LEVEL SL, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Jet2 Plc, Lion Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, PAL Holdings Inc., Pegasus Air Transport Corp., PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk., Qantas Airways Ltd., Ryanair DAC, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., Vueling Airlines SA, and WestJet Airlines Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

