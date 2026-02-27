Low-Cost Hydrogen Becomes Commercial Reality. Groundbreaking Hydrogen Fuel Technology at Pleasants Power Station Completes Technology Validation Testing.

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Pleasants today announced a major milestone: the successful completion of a year-long evaluation of its revolutionary Omnis Quantum Reformer® ("OQR®") technology at Pleasants Power Station in West Virginia. The breakthrough technology produces hydrogen fuel onsite at 50% lower cost than any other hydrogen fuel and can be used in existing coal and gas power plants for electricity generation. "We have fully tested the commercial ultra-high temperature pyrolysis OQR® unit for more than a year," said Dr. Nansen Saleri, Chairman of the Omnis Hydrogen Technology Advisory Board. "The OQR® has been rigorously evaluated, and we are confident it can now be effectively scaled to supply hydrogen fuel for the entire plant."

A single OQR® has demonstrated the ability to produce hydrogen from carbon fuels. However, the true breakthrough lies in the unparalleled efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the proprietary process that is expected to reduce fuel costs at the 1,300MW Pleasants Power Station. When fully scaled with multiple OQR® units, Pleasants could usher in a new era of clean power generation, leveraging the state's rich hydrocarbon resources and positioning the Pleasants facility as the world's largest Hydrogen production plant.

Independent Validation

The groundbreaking, patented technology has been validated by numerous independent experts and industry leaders. A comprehensive third party study of the OQR® technology and operations at Pleasants Power Station, conducted over more than four months, concluded that it met all goals for safety, commercial capability, and economic viability. Over the past year, representatives from major academic institutions, the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), the Department of Energy (DOE), and many West Virginia State legislators witnessed the OQR® reforming Quantum H 2 ® fuel from hydrocarbon feedstock and its use at Pleasants Power Station to generate electricity for the PJM market.

Acknowledgments and Next Steps

"I am confident in the future of Quantum H 2 ® as a sustainable, low-cost fuel for power generation," said Simon Hodson, Chairman of Quantum Pleasants, LLC. "We are grateful to the State of West Virginia and its Economic Development Authority for providing an early-stage loan that was invaluable. The Pleasants Power Station is now on track to become a fully restored, hydrogen-powered facility that uses West Virginia coal and natural gas, employing hundreds of local residents. The socio-economic benefits to the state at full-scale operations are enormous, as it will serve as a magnet for energy-intensive businesses. We could not have achieved this so quickly without the support of the State and the local community."

With commercial validation complete, Quantum Pleasants is moving forward with plans to convert the entire power station to hydrogen fuel. The fuel conversion is expected to take approximately 24 months. Once complete, the Pleasants Power Station will be the first large power plant converted from fossil fuel to 100% hydrogen fuel. In preparation for this next phase, the company is in advanced discussions with select strategic partners to assume ownership and operation of the power plant, enabling Quantum Pleasants to focus on advancing hydrogen reformation technology for the global power market.

About Quantum Pleasants, LLC Quantum Pleasants, LLC is a licensee of Omnis Energy, a leading innovator in hydrogen production technology, focused on developing commercially scalable, economically viable solutions for the energy sector. The company's patented technology, incorporating the Omnis Quantum Reformer®, achieves very low-cost production of Quantum H 2 ® at commercially viable quantities, supporting a global shift toward more sustainable and affordable energy.

