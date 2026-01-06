Low-cost Natural Gas to Power Bitcoin Mining and Armada.AI Modular Data Centers: Mindstream Energy Announces Regulation D, Rule 506(c) Offering to Accredited Investors to Fund Growth and Expansion

$10 Million Bond Offering Supports Expansion of Low-Cost Natural Gas–Powered Digital Infrastructure, Featuring a 10% Annual Yield

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering a timely investment opportunity focused on converting low-cost natural gas into high-value digital infrastructure, Mindstream, LLC, DBA Mindstream Energy (https://mindstreamenergy.com/), a U.S.-based, privately held company incorporated in the state of Florida, today announced the launch of a $10 million unsecured bond offering under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), available exclusively to accredited investors.

Offering a timely investment opportunity focused on converting low-cost natural gas into high-value digital infrastructure, Mindstream, LLC, DBA Mindstream Energy (https://mindstreamenergy.com/), today announced the launch of a $10 million unsecured bond offering under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), available exclusively to accredited investors. The bonds offer a 10% annual yield. The minimum investment is $25,000, which may be waived at the company's discretion.

The offering is designed to support the expansion of Mindstream Energy's energy-to-compute platform, which integrates low-cost natural gas supply, off-grid power generation, and rapidly deployable modular data center technology to support Bitcoin mining and AI/high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The bonds offer a 10% annual yield, with quarterly interest payments beginning after month six, a 36-month maturity, and a company option to extend the term for up to 12 months. The minimum investment is $25,000, which may be waived at the company's discretion.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the build-out of Mindstream Energy's modular digital infrastructure initiatives in the United States and internationally, including the deployment of containerized Bitcoin mining operations and Armada.AI modular data centers designed for off-grid and remote environments.

Mindstream Energy's platform is built around a simple but powerful premise: convert underutilized and low-cost natural gas into reliable, on-site power, then deploy modular compute infrastructure capable of generating diversified digital revenue streams.

A key aspect of Mindstream Energy's strategy is its partnership with Armada.AI (https://www.armada.ai/), whose modular data center technology enables rapid deployment in months rather than years, scalability in 5–10 megawatt increments, and efficient operation in remote or off-grid locations.

Mindstream Energy is preparing to launch operations in Q1 2026 through a joint venture with Missaukee Oil & Gas Company in Michigan. The partnership is structured to convert domestically sourced natural gas at <$0.02 kW into on-site power for Bitcoin mining and modular data center operations, with phased deployment planned to scale over time.

Mindstream Energy is also advancing development plans for a proposed international digital energy campus structured within a Special Economic Zone. The multi-phase project is powered by low-cost natural gas, supporting both Bitcoin mining and Armada.AI modular data centers. Phase 1 deployment is targeted for 2026, with long-term scalability envisioned to reach up to 250 megawatts at $0.03 kW.

To support disciplined growth and risk management, Mindstream Energy employs a multi-SPV operating model, utilizing separate special purpose vehicles for U.S. and international operations. This structure enables focused project execution, clear financial reporting, and isolation of operational and jurisdictional risk, while allowing the parent company to allocate capital efficiently across initiatives.

The company is led by an experienced management team with more than four decades of combined experience scaling Fortune 500 infrastructure and executing complex technology operations. Their background spans energy, power generation, large-scale infrastructure development, and emerging digital technologies, including Bitcoin mining and modular data center planning.

Mindstream Energy's Regulation D, Rule 506(c) bond offering is available to only accredited investors, as defined under Rule 501(a) of Regulation D. Verification of accredited investor status is required before any investment.

For additional information about Mindstream Energy's investment bond offering, energy-to-compute platform, project updates, or general inquiries, please visit https://mindstreamenergy.com/ or contact [email protected].

ABOUT MINDSTREAM ENERGY

Mindstream Energy is a U.S.-based energy and digital infrastructure company focused on converting low-cost natural gas to support Bitcoin mining and AI/high-performance computing.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco / The Ignite Agency

562-857-5680

[email protected]

https://conservaco.com/

SOURCE Mindstream Energy