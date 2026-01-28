Low Cost Pet Vax Announces Affordable Pet Vaccination Clinic in Bastrop Scheduled for February 15th

BASTROP, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Low Cost Pet Vax is announcing an affordable pet vaccination clinic event in Bastrop on Sunday, February 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will take place at Hay Elotes, located at 900 State Hwy 95 #103, Bastrop, TX 78602.

The clinic will offer rabies vaccinations for $10. No appointment is required; services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Low Cost Pet Vax provides services and client education in both Spanish and English to help reach underserved Hispanic communities Low Cost Pet Vax offers friendly, affordable pet vaccinations and other preventative healthcare across Texas

What Pet Owners Need to Know:

Rabies Vaccinations are available at only $10.00

No added exam fees or hidden charges

Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointment is necessary.

Staff is fluent in both Spanish and English to assist clients.

In addition to rabies vaccinations, Low Cost Pet Vax will provide puppy and kitten vaccinations, dog and cat vaccination packages, microchipping, flea and tick preventative, heartworm testing, and heartworm preventative. The clinic is designed to improve access to essential preventative veterinary care for pet owners in the Bastrop area at an affordable price.

Bilingual clinic staff will be available to educate pet owners in both English and Spanish.

Low Cost Pet Vax focuses on providing affordable, preventative veterinary services to help promote animal health and public safety.

Providing low-cost preventative care is vital to maintaining the health of individual pets and promoting community-wide animal wellness by controlling the spread of preventable diseases. Low Cost Pet Vax encourages all area pet owners to take advantage of this opportunity to keep their dogs and cats current on their vaccinations and preventative treatments.

For more information, community members may visit https://www.lowcostpetvaccinations.net/.

About Low Cost Pet Vax: Low Cost Pet Vax is dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality preventative veterinary care through convenient mobile pet vaccination clinic events, in partnership with local business partners. Its mission is to protect pets with friendly, convenient and affordable care to enable families to enjoy the blessings of pet companionship.

