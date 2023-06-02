Low-Cost Xylazine Test Strips Now Available

California-based immunoassay manufacturer W.H.P.M. Inc has announced a collaboration with DanceSafe, a harm reduction nonprofit, to launch a rapid, low-cost, and easy-to-use xylazine test strip. The development of the strip began in response to the presence of xylazine in the illicit drug supply, which has risen steadily in the last year.

IRWINDALE, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylazine is a non-opioid pharmaceutical drug used in veterinary medicine. It is not FDA-approved for use in humans. Almost exclusively found alongside opioids like fentanyl, xylazine has profoundly sedating effects that may be difficult to distinguish from those of opioids. Its exact mechanisms are not fully understood. Primary concerns of xylazine consumption include manual airway blockage due to sedation, which dramatically increases risks of opioid-related overdose, as well as poorly-healing wounds that may become necrotic.

Xylazine Test Strips

The W.H.P.M. xylazine test strip provides a simple and reliable means of checking opioids for the presence of xylazine. Designed to be easily used with minimal preparation, the strips can detect small amounts of xylazine in a drug sample and provide accurate results in just a few minutes.

"We are proud to be collaborating with DanceSafe to bring this critical tool to the harm reduction community," said John Wan MD, President of W.H.P.M. Inc. "Our xylazine test strip is an affordable and accessible way to improve the quality of information available to people who use drugs, reducing some of the risks associated with the illicit drug market."

DanceSafe has been a leader in harm reduction efforts for 25 years, providing education and resources to help reduce the risks associated with drug use. The organization's collaboration with W.H.P.M. Inc is part of a continuous effort to respond to the emerging needs of people who use drugs.

"Like fentanyl test strips, these new xylazine test strips are an important tool to reduce drug-related harm," said Mitchell Gomez, Executive Director of DanceSafe. "Drug checking saves lives, and we are happy to be collaborating with W.H.P.M. on this important project."

The xylazine test strip will be available for purchase through DanceSafe's website, DanceSafe.org, as well as select harm reduction organizations and drug treatment centers. The product launch is slated for early June 2023.

