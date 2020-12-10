Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foams Market Players Likely to Gather Promising Demand Opportunities from Packaging Sector: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams are found in different textures. Cross-linked low-density polyethylene foams and expanded low density polyethylene foams are the two main types of LDPE foams. These products are gaining traction across various end-use industries due to their diverse features such as chemical resistance, water resistance, energy absorbance, compressive strength, cushioning, and buoyancy. As a result, the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market is expected to experience promising demand opportunities during tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market will expand at a decent CAGR of ~5% in the assessment period. Some of the key factors attributed to this growth are increased research activities and development of customized low-density polyethylene foam solutions for different industrial applications.

Key Findings of Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foams Market Report

The low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market is foreseen to account for ~US$ 3 Bn by 2030 end.

Thus, the market is estimated to show growth at a decent CAGR of ~5% during the assessment period 2020–2030.

In terms of end-use industry, the packaging was one of the prominent segments in the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market during 2019.

Asia Pacific held lion's share of the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market in 2019.

The abovementioned region is predicted to maintain this trend and show lucrative avenues for market expansion during the assessment period.

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foams Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market is projected to gather prominent growth opportunities during forecast period 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to plethora of properties of low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams. This product holds low density, desired heat insulation, exceptional corrosion resistance, and optimum sound insulation effects. Due to all these advantages, the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market is experiencing promising demand opportunities from various industries such as automotive, packaging, sports, building and construction, and electrical and electronics.

The market for low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams is expected to gather lucrative avenues from packaging sector in the forthcoming period.

In recent times, there is remarkable rise in demand for low density polyethylene foams in the production of expanded polyethylene foams and cross-linked polyethylene. This factor is likely to generate promising expansion opportunities in the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market in the forthcoming period.

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foams Market: Competitive Assessment

The presence of many active players denotes that the competitive landscape of low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market is highly intense. To sustain in this scenario, market players are focused on using diverse strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

Major players operating in the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market are growing investments in research and development activities. With this strategy, enterprises are focused on the development of recyclable low density polyethylene foams.

The list of important companies working in the low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market includes Armacell International S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Zotefoams plc, Sealed Air Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., JSP, Abriso-Jiffy NV, INOAC CORPORATION, American Excelsior, Inc., and Thermotec.

The low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market can be segmented as follows:

Type

Cross-linked Polyethylene Foams (XLPE Foams)

Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foams)

End-use Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Sports

Electrical & Electronics

Others (including Medical and Aerospace)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

